Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is proud to announce that two of its restaurants, Li Jiang and Giornotte, have won awards at the 2023 Time Out Abu Dhabi Restaurant Awards. Li Jiang took home the award for Best Asian Restaurant, while Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte was Highly Commended for Best Buffet Brunch.

The culinary team is thrilled to be recognized by Time Out Abu Dhabi for the excellence of their culinary offerings. The Ritz-Carlton is famous, globally, for its pool of talented chefs and restaurateurs who are dedicated to creating memorable dining experiences for their guests.

Li Jiang is a modern, Asian restaurant that offers a sophisticated take on traditional dishes. The menu features a wide variety of regional specialties, including dim sum, Peking duck, and seafood. The restaurant’s elegant setting and attentive service create a truly special dining experience, all whilst exhibiting the stunning backdrop of The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte is a lavish buffet-brunch that features a wide variety of international dishes, including fresh seafood, carving stations, and a dessert bar. The brunch is also known for its live entertainment, which includes a saxophonist and DJ.

The Time Out Abu Dhabi Restaurant Awards are an annual event that celebrates the best restaurants in the city. The awards are voted on by a panel of industry experts, as well as by the public.

For more reservations & inquiries contact:

Restaurant Reservation email at abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).