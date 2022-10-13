The Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, has announced the opening of its newest restaurant, Sicily Café E Bistro. Located on the hotel’s ground floor, the vibrant restaurant serves a wide array of refreshing and delicious international culinary delights and bites in a relaxed yet trendy ambiance.

Khaled Saab, General Manager for Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Sicily Café E Bistro. It is a fantastic addition to our facilities and, with its casual feel-good vibes and creative flair, has been conceptualised to offer a unique experience to diners. Whether you are catching up with friends or dining out with family, or colleagues, it is just the place to enjoy your favourite international flavours. The irresistible menu offers a delectable choice of starters, salads, soups, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pasta, risotto, desserts and beverages – all prepared using the freshest ingredients.”

Completing the experience is Sicily Café E Bistro’s sleek and contemporary décor that perfectly matches the hotel’s urban design.

Open for Lunch & Dinner

Dress Code: Smart Casual

For more information and reservations email info@residenceinnszr.com

About Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, member of Marriott Bonvoy, enjoys a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road near the city’s key business and leisure attraction such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Emirates Towers, and World Trade Centre. It is the world’s largest and tallest hotel to join the Residence Inn by Marriott brand.

Featuring 430 modern residential rooms and suites, many of which boast impressive views of the Sheikh Zayed Road and Jumeirah coastline, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road offers travellers a ‘home-away-from-home’ experience with personalised service and amenities. The spacious rooms and one and two-bedroom suites, all have fully equipped kitchens, including refrigerator, microwave, hob, cookware, washing machine and dryer.

Giving guests and residents the chance to create meaningful connections over memorable dining experiences, the Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, boasts diverse culinary options with multiple onsite restaurants. Guests can dine in, eat out, grab and go, or cook in their suite. The possibilities are endless so no matter what mood you are in, you can always find just what you are craving.

Ensuring guests thrive during their stay, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, offers an array of amenities and conveniences including complimentary grocery delivery service, free Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, a well-equipped gym open 24 hours a day, sauna, and steam room, rooftop swimming pool and jacuzzi with expansive views of Dubai’s famous skyline, spa, tennis court, beauty and hair salons for ladies and gents, and multiple meeting rooms with flexible conference and event spaces. Both the gym and the spa are the largest in size when compared to other hotels in the area.

For more information, please visit marriott.com/DXBSZ

