Dubai, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah continues to accelerate its sustainable development agenda through the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability (RIS) Strategy 2050, a comprehensive, emirate-wide roadmap designed to strengthen economic resilience, protect the environment, and ensure long-term energy and water security.

Established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the RIS Strategy builds on the achievements of the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 (EE&R Strategy). While the EE&R Strategy had a strong focus on driving the energy transition of the emirate, the RIS Strategy expands into broader sustainability priorities, including emissions reduction, climate adaptation, air quality, water and soil management, and biodiversity protection.

Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director, Reem, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “The RIS Strategy 2050 reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. Its overarching objectives are to maintain a secure and cost-competitive supply of energy and water to support economic growth, enhance and protect the environment in order to preserve Ras Al Khaimah’s unique natural heritage and maintain a high quality of life for residents, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prepare the emirate for a low-carbon global market. Together, these objectives are delivered through a number of programs and initiatives that create major opportunities for both people and businesses.”

The RIS Strategy is expected to deliver substantial economic, social, and environmental benefits, including a positive impact on GDP, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy and water costs, and job creation across green industries. The strategy includes and strengthens the energy efficiency programs of the EE&R Strategy, with deeper intervention planned in support of specific sectors, such as industry, government, and transportation. It also promotes the transition to cleaner fuels and utilities, in line with the UAE target of achieving 50 per cent clean energy by 2050, and in support of the net zero emission commitments of the UAE.

Beyond reducing emissions, the RIS Strategy is designed to enhance air, soil, and water quality, protect terrestrial and marine ecosystems, and strengthen biodiversity through conservation measures and the use of native plant species, improving living and working conditions while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a destination for sustainable tourism and investment.

These priorities are organized in 13 programmes: gas supply enhancement, renewable energy deployment, air quality, preservation of soil and land, freshwater resources, biodiversity, marine and coastal ecosystems, as well as sustainable communities, transport, agriculture, and industrial decarbonisation.

A robust governance framework underpins the strategy’s delivery, including oversight by the RAK Sustainability Committee, established under Amiri Decree No. 8 of 2025, involving key stakeholders: RAK Municipality, RAK Transport Authority, RAKGAS, and the Environment Protection and Development Authority. Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, is assigned to provide advisory and implementation support.

As Ras Al Khaimah undergoes unprecedented growth across industry, tourism, and urban development, the strategy presents a unique opportunity to embed sustainability at the heart of new infrastructure, communities, and buildings, enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness to investors, businesses, tourists and residents.

The 2025 edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of the emirate’s sustainability progress and strategic direction. Further insights, outcomes, and partnerships emerging from this journey are expected to be highlighted and explored during the third edition of the RAK Energy Summit, taking place from 25 to 27 November 2026.

About Reem:

Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, supports the implementation and ongoing development of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability (RIS) Strategy 2050, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. By fostering a local market for energy efficiency and renewable solutions, Reem aims to build a resilient and environmentally conscious community. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, which was established in 1959 by an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and remains committed to providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work.