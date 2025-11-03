This October, a new chapter in luxury travel unfolds as Qatar Airways launches a direct route between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI). Beginning Tuesday, 21 October 2025, flights will run three times a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, perfectly timed for weekend escapes, family holidays, or indulgent short breaks to The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia. Tickets are now available to book, connecting travellers through Qatar Airways’ global network of over 170 destinations across six continents.

Just over two hours from Doha, The Red Sea is Saudi Arabia’s pioneering luxury destination, framed by desert, mountains, and sea in an area of staggering natural beauty. Already welcoming guests at Six Senses Southern Dunes The Red Sea, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Desert Rock, Shebara and Edition Red Sea, the destination will soon expand with 10 additional luxury resorts at Shura Island, Saudi Arabia’s first island championship golf course, and a vibrant mix of dining, retail and cultural experiences. Here, Saudi heritage and hospitality meet barefoot luxury, whether through desert adventures, overwater escapes, vivid stargazing, or world-class diving.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) serves as the gateway to The Red Sea destination, and it is planned to be fully carbon-neutral and powered entirely by renewable energy once completed. Featuring a desert-inspired design by architects Foster + Partners, RSI’s visual identity draws inspiration from the dunes, oasis, and sea, aiming to redefine the travel experience by offering passengers tranquillity and lasting memories from the moment they arrive.

With direct flights already operating from Dubai, the new Doha connection further expands regional access, making luxury escapes across the GCC easier than ever. Aligned with Qatar Airways’ early-morning arrivals into Doha and mid-afternoon onward departures, the service also opens effortless one-stop connections from the UK and leading European cities such as Milan, Rome, Paris, and Frankfurt.

More than a flight connection, this new route invites travellers to discover Saudi Arabia’s natural wonders, warm culture, and a new era of luxury travel along the Red Sea coast.

For more on The Red Sea, visit visitredsea.com

For Qatar Airways flight bookings and more information, visit qatarairways.com