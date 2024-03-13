Beltone Holding (“Beltone” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing financial institutions, announces its consolidated financial and operational results for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Leasing & Factoring

During FY2023, the Outstanding Portfolio2 reached EGP6.9 billion, an increase of 11 times YoY, compared to EGP616 million during the comparative period. In September 2023, the Company received FRA’s approval on adding Factoring to its business lines, enabling it to become a fully-fledged alternative finance provider.

As of December 2023, the New Financed Amounts (NFAs) for both Leasing and Factoring stood at EGP 8.1 billion compared to EGP0.4 billion in December 2022. Leasing market share reached 8% as of December 2023. The average tenor of the Outstanding Portfolio is 4 years

Mortgage Finance

Beltone received FRA’s regulatory approval on Mortgage Finance license in November 2023. Outstanding Portfolio amounted to EGP764 million by end of FY2023, gaining a market share of c.7.3% since the start of its operations during December 2023. It is worthy to highlight that average tenor of the Outstanding Portfolio is 6 years.

