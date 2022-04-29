Following the creation of the Sustainable Fintech Alliance in January this year, the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), the leading voice of the Fintech community in the region, has now launched the Sustainable Fintech Leadership Programme designed to help Fintechs in MENA become leaders in sustainability and make their business impact oriented.

Developed jointly by the Sustainable Fintech Alliance – including founding members BPC, Checkout.com, Codebase Technologies, GPS, Mastercard, M2P Solutions, Marshal, Taptap Send, and YAP, institutional partners ADGM and DIFC, as well as ADGM Academy and The London Institute of Banking & Finance, the Sustainable FinTech Leadership Programme will help participants respond to pressing environmental and social challenges.

The programme will equip participants with the knowledge base required to develop solid sustainability strategies to lead their organisations in the field. These are based on international best practice and delivered with support from leading faculty and international experts.

Nameer Khan, Chairman of MENA FINTECH Association commented: “The Sustainability Fintech Alliance is a key pillar of the MENA Fintech Association. Crucially this is an initiative by Fintechs for Fintechs. And the Sustainable Fintech Leadership Programme is a reflection of this spirit. Together with the fantastic faculty of the Lo don Institute for Banking and Finace, our partnership with ADGM and DIFC and the support of international leading experts, Fintechs in our region will learn how to make sustainability front and centre in their organisations and become impact oriented. We’re really proud of the programme, the first one of its kind of the region and possibly internationally too.”

WHO IS THE PROGRAMME FOR?

The Sustainable Fintech Leadership programme is for professionals in Fintech firms tasked with or wishing to implement credible and transparent sustainability strategies within their organisations. These strategies will contribute towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Net Zero pledges made by several countries across the region.

After the programme, participants will:

Gain a deep understanding about developing sustainability strategies

Take existing sustainability strategy to the next level

Be part of the movement to use ‘tech for good’



The programme will provide uses case studies and real-life examples to provide context, highlight successful initiatives, lessons learned, and frameworks that can be applied to participant’s own Fintech business. At the end of the programme participants, will be awarded a digital endorsed Certificate from The London Institute of Banking & Finance MENA.

Interested Fintechs are invited to apply through the following link: Sustainable FinTech Leadership Programme from the MENA FinTech Association Sustainable Fintech Alliance - LIBF MENA

-Ends-

About the MFTA

Founded in 2018, the MFTA is a not-for-profit group set up to represent the growing number of FinTech firms in the Middle East and North Africa region. It has worked with regulators and policy makers with a view to offering a regional voice for the industry.

About The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF)

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) has been at the heart of the finance sector since 1879. It’s a professional body and registered educational charity, incorporated by Royal Charter. It’s the only professional body with Taught Degree Awarding Powers, providing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for students aiming to pursue a career in finance. It’s the only provider of personal finance qualifications at GCSE and A Level, helping young people to develop vital money management skills for life. It’s one of the main awarding bodies for banking and finance qualifications, in the UK and internationally. https://www.libf.ac.uk/

About DIFC

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion. https://www.difc.ae/

About ADGM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre in the capital of the UAE, opened for business in October 2015. Comprised of the three independent authorities where Common English Law is directly applicable, ADGM plays an essential role in the diversification of the economy in the UAE and is committed to providing a comprehensive business ecosystem operating with the highest standards of integrity and is renowned for its ease of doing business. https://www.adgm.com/