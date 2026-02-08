Initiative brings accessible, affordable, and data-driven preventive healthcare directly into daily community touchpoints

Dubai, UAE: In a major step toward advancing digitally enabled and preventive healthcare, The Life Corner (TLC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has partnered with Al Ain Pharmacy to introduce AI-powered wellness screenings across its pharmacy network. This initiative brings advanced health technology directly to the public through routine pharmacy visits, making preventive care more accessible than ever before.

Designed to shift the healthcare experience from reactive to proactive, the initiative embeds smart screening tools into routine pharmacy workflows, enabling quick, appointment-free checks for vital signs, general fitness, and early indicators of chronic conditions. By offering these services at neighbourhood pharmacies, individuals are empowered to take charge of their health and wellbeing, while reducing the need for clinic and hospital visits.

“As one of the UAE’s longest-standing pharmacy chains, we are proud to be bringing this transformative technology to the heart of the community through our pharmacy network,” said Dr. Ziad Amir Saleh, CEO of Al Ain Pharmacy Group. “Our mission has always been to serve the community with the highest standards of care. This partnership with The Life Corner allows us to make preventive health more accessible, more efficient, and more impactful.”

The programme also supports national objectives around sustainable healthcare by reducing unnecessary travel, optimising workflows, and lowering environmental impact.

“We believe in healthcare that starts with the individual, accessible, proactive, and rooted in innovation,” said Kinjal Zaveri, Chief Cluster Services Lead at PureHealth. “This initiative with The Life Corner reflects how smart technology can bring real change to communities, helping people take control of their wellbeing while supporting the UAE’s broader goals for longevity and sustainable health outcomes.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, The Life Corner is the UAE’s leading pharmacy management company. With a network of 82 pharmacies across hospitals, clinics, and retail locations, TLC delivers clinically governed, large-scale pharmacy services that support both hospital and community care. Its work is central to building a more integrated, efficient healthcare ecosystem - one that aligns with the UAE’s long-term goals for wellbeing and longevity.

Founded in 1976, Al Ain Pharmacy has grown into one of the UAE’s leading pharmacy chains, known for its long-standing commitment to quality care and community health. With nearly five decades of experience, the group has consistently introduced innovative solutions to better serve the public. This forward-thinking approach continues to define its legacy as a trusted and progressive healthcare provider.

The partnership between TLC and Al Ain Pharmacy is reshaping the role of community pharmacies across the UAE - embedding preventive care into everyday life and strengthening the country’s vision for a healthier, longer-living population.

Media Enquiries:

Alice Walker

TLC@four.agency

About Al Ain Pharmacy

Founded in 1976, Al Ain Pharmacy has grown into one of the UAE’s leading pharmacy chains, driven by a long-standing commitment to quality care and community health. With nearly five decades of experience, the group has consistently introduced innovative healthcare solutions that enhance accessibility, trust, and patient wellbeing. This forward-thinking approach continues to define Al Ain Pharmacy’s legacy as a reliable and progressive healthcare provider.

Today, Al Ain Pharmacy operates a wide network of healthcare and retail facilities across the United Arab Emirates, supported by a highly trained team of pharmacists dedicated to delivering personalized, world-class service. Offering a broad range of healthcare, wellness, and lifestyle solutions, the group remains rooted in strong values and continuous innovation, staying true to its promise of serving the future while honoring the past.

About The Life Corner

The Life Corner (TLC) is the UAE’s leading pharmacy management company and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the Middle East’s largest healthcare group. TLC operates a network of 82 pharmacies across hospitals, clinics, and retail locations throughout the UAE, delivering comprehensive pharmacy management services for both inpatient and outpatient care. Through its digital pharmacy platform DAWAK, TLC offers patients a seamless, expert-led pharmacy experience, including convenient at-home medication delivery that enhances medication adherence and improves access to quality care.