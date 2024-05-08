Dubai, UAE – Pupil of Fate Motors, the Middle East’s largest luxury car showroom based in Dubai, UAE, proudly announces the exclusive debut of “Eccentrica”, the restomod based on the 1990 Lamborghini Diablo, crafted by the renowned Eccentrica team. This unveiling marks a significant milestone as this exclusive car makes its first appearance in the region, following its highly acclaimed global introduction.

The Lamborghini Diablo, a symbol of high-speed and artistic design, has been re-envisioned by Eccentrica to combine timeless aesthetics with modern performance enhancements. This exclusive model arrives at Pupil of Fate Motors after sensational showcases in the UK, USA, and Japan.

The Pupil of Fate Motors showroom is now home to a masterpiece of automotive reengineering that merges the nostalgic allure of the Diablo with groundbreaking Eccentrica enhancements. It is the chosen venue for Eccentrica's introduction to the Middle East, aligning perfectly with UAE's innovative spirit and luxurious standards.

The Eccentrica benefits from a first-time-ever V12 restomod process led by Emanuel Colombini, a visionary entrepreneur and Car collector with deep ties to the automotive legacy. Featuring a naturally aspirated V12 engine, custom-tailored interiors of leather and alcantara, and revolutionary design tweaks like its iconic 'pop-down' headlights, this car is tailored for enthusiasts seeking a blend of performance, nostalgic driving emotions and exclusivity.

Emanuel Colombini, Founder of Eccentrica, shared his passion for the project, “Reimagining the Diablo was not just about reviving the car but enhancing it to meet the sophistication of today’s technology while maintaining the essence that made it legendary. Bringing this vision to Pupil of Fate Motors showcases our commitment to excellence and our belief in the unique luxury market of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.”

To further elevate this exclusive offering, Eccentrica has announced that only 19 Lamborghini Diablo donor cars to date will experience the restomod. Each purchase includes the exclusive 'Eccentrica Esperienza,' inviting buyers to Milan and San Marino to choose their car's configurations directly with Emanuel Colombini and witness its assembly alongside the engineers. This unique experience fosters a community of enthusiasts who share Emanuel's passion, providing more than just ownership - it offers a sense of belonging in a family of collectors who have deeply engaged in the vehicle's journey from conception to completion.

Technical Innovations and Enhancements:

Upgraded 5.7-liter V12 engine: Increased power to 550 HP at 7,000 rpm and torque to 600 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

New custom-made revolutionary six speed gear box;

Use of lightweight composite materials like carbon fiber to reduce overall vehicle weight.

Reinforced steel tubular chassis to enhance vehicle stability and safety.

High-performance Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires for exceptional grip and durability.

Brembo-designed braking system allows stopping from 100 km/h to 0 in just 34 meters, achieving more than a 20% reduction in braking distance.

Sophisticated CAPRISTO exhaust system with aluminum alloy tailpipes enhances V12 sound and boosts performance.

Aerodynamics and Electronics:

Designed for optimal aerodynamics, resembling the fierceness of a fighter jet.

New electronics: traction control, driving mode selector, power steering kit, and custom adjustable TrackTive suspension with integrated lift system.

Inside features: Marantz Bluetooth Speakers, completely reengineeredA/C system.

Full Custom-tailored interiors combining leather and Alcantara with new innovative materials.

About Pupil of Fate Motors:

Launched in August 2022, Pupil of Fate Motors is a distinguished multi-brand automobile showroom located in the heart of Dubai. Specializing in collector cars from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as supercars and hypercars from around the globe, Pupil of Fate Motors boasts the largest showroom in the Middle East and is renowned for its extensive collection of the world's most luxurious vehicles. This establishment serves as a premier destination for automobile enthusiasts worldwide.