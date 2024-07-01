Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In collaboration with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and Construction Week Middle East, the International Code Council (ICC) is delighted to co-host the eighth-annual CSCEC ME Technical Conference in Dubai on 5 July 2024.

Focusing on offsite prefabrication and modular construction, CSCEC’s largest and most valuable knowledge-sharing platform is anticipated to present a landmark moment for modular construction. Providing insights, demonstrations, and networking opportunities, this meticulously tailored event brings together key industry experts and global specialists with a shared goal of promoting the safe adoption of innovative and sustainable construction approaches within the built environment.

Among best-in-class case studies, system displays, and modular technology demonstrations, highlights will include a keynote ICC speech from Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations - ICC MENA, and Ryan Colker, Vice President of Innovation at ICC. This speech will discuss the recently developed ICC/MBI offsite I-Code construction standards and solutions with special emphasis placed on:

Planning, design, fabrication, and assembly

Inspection and regulatory compliance

MEP energy efficiency, and water conservation

In addition to this presentation, Mohamed Amer and key industry personnel will explore the challenges and opportunities of Offsite Construction in an inclusive "Navigating the Future” session.

Further insights and education will be offered to attendees at an engaging ICC exhibition booth. Showcasing solutions and initiatives through roll-ups and sell sheets, this informative display will illustrate why ICC is a global leader in developing building codes and a trusted provider of safety solutions with a commitment to driving the industry forward.

Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations - MENA at ICC, stated, "We are excited to co-host this exceptional conference with CSCEC and Construction Week Middle East. The focus on offsite construction aligns with our mission to promote safe, sustainable, and innovative construction practices globally. This event will provide invaluable insights and foster collaboration among key industry stakeholders."

Mansour Faried, Chief Engineer at CSCEC, added, "The 8th CSCEC ME Technical Conference represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing modular construction technologies. Partnering with ICC and Construction Week Middle East allows us to bring together leading experts to share knowledge and drive the industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future."

By delivering a compelling collection of demonstrations, presentations, and expert panel discussions, the CSCEC ME Technical Conference and the ICC will push the industry’s boundaries towards the safe adoption of new construction methods while fostering collaboration and innovation for a sustainable future.

-Ends-

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iccsafe.org/mena/

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net