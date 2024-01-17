Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Heart of Europe (THOE), a visionary project by Kleindienst Group, (a leading global real estate corporation and the largest European family-owned business in the UAE) took centre stage at the 2nd Ayush Conference & Exhibition in Dubai, showcasing its dedication to growing the wellness industry. The conference was held from 13 – 15 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It brought together key people and organisations from the wellness industry.

Josef Kleindienst, founder and chairman of Kleindienst Group said, “Our participation in this renowned conference demonstrates our constant dedication to transforming the landscape of wellness in real estate. The Heart of Europe is a holistic sanctuary seeking to improve the well-being of both residents and visitors.”

The Heart of Europe gained significant attention and positive feedback from conference guests, including industry leaders, wellness aficionados, government officials and decision-makers from over 35 countries. The engagement further strengthened The Heart of Europe’s status as a pioneer in incorporating wellness into the real estate industry.

THOE highlighted its luxury wellness properties, such as the Ikaria Hotel retreat, the Sweden Palace mansion, the Sweden Island villa-palaces, and the Floating Seahorse project. Combining wellness-centric amenities with stunning views and design, these properties represent a transformative destination for holistic wellness and luxury living and offer guests the opportunity to improve their physical and mental well-being.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations. To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometers off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

About 2nd International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition

Ayush, originating from India, integrates Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homeopathy, offering holistic healing. Its rising appeal stems from addressing modern health challenges effectively, including Non- Communicable Diseases NCDs and chronic diseases, with cost-effective, safe, and time-tested remedies.

The 2nd International Ayush Conference & Exhibition theme was non-communicable chronic diseases – prevention & management through Ayush. The conference was a comprehensive health fair showcasing diverse sectors within AYUSH systems.