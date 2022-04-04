DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The Health Bank (THB) Global and Cedars-Sinai are proud to announce a collaboration to implement global standards of excellence in areas of patient-centered care delivery. The collaboration covers telehealth services, faculty and expert speaking events, joint consultancy services in hospital management and operations, and patient referral services between the two organizations.

Mr. Raza Jafar, on behalf of THB Global and Heitham Hassoun, MD, Vice President and Medical Director of Cedars-Sinai International, jointly hosted an event in Dubai at the US Pavilion of Expo 2020 to inaugurate this collaboration.

“Our collaboration is committed to the adoption of the latest in innovative telemedicine solutions, with a focus on digital outpatient care, experiential learning, clinical training, including mixed reality and hologram technology. Our focus is to provide enhanced remote patient care and jointly facilitate existing and new partnerships, within the medical ecosystem,” said Zarmina Jafar, Head of Strategy at THB Global.

Cedars-Sinai is the largest non-profit hospital in the Western United States, with over 4,500 physicians and nurses, and serving more than 1 million people in over 250 locations annually throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The academic medical center prides itself on setting the highest standards for quality and innovation in patient care with pioneering medical research achievements, leading-edge technology, robust global partnerships and support in the local community, and graduate education and training programs that shape the future of healthcare.

According to U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals “Honor Roll” for 2021-2022, Cedars-Sinai ranked #6 in the U.S. and #1 in California for cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Health Bank Global to heighten and improve the level of care provided to patients in the region," Dr. Hassoun said. "We see tremendous opportunities for both organizations and the communities that will benefit from this collaboration."

The Health Bank (THB) Global is a health and wellness management company that aims to empower its members to live better and healthier lives through tech-enabled, personalized care management and home care solutions. Since its inception in 2016, THB Global has grown into a reputed international organization, expanding into Pakistan and Kuwait, serving over 60,000 patients through various healthcare challenges and requirements. Keeping in line with the global standards of healthcare, THB Global prides itself on being able to provide streamlined home health services and encourage its members to be proactive about reaching a healthier lifestyle through programs such as remote and personalized diabetes management, at-home nursing care, and virtual health management services.

