Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading community destination, is calling on the public to give back to mother nature as part of World Environment Week. In honour of the Year of Sustainability, the “Embrace Nature, Inspire Change” environmental initiative runs from 8 to 22 June and builds on The Galleria’s ongoing recycling, energy-saving and sustainability efforts.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, The Galleria will plant one tree for the first 3,000 guests who participate in the initiative. To participate, the first 200 guests per day can register for free at the Guest Services desk on level G as of 8 June and until 22 June.

Guests registering to plant a tree will receive a gift card as a thank you to spend anywhere at The Galleria in recognition for their participation. Participants who wish to do so will be invited to join The Galleria team in helping to plant the trees in Q4. The positive environmental impact of this ambitious initiative as estimated by independent environmental agency ENCON amounts to a carbon offset of around 72,000 kilograms (equivalent to 72 metric tonnes), resulting in the saving of 180 kilowatt hours of electricity.

Commenting on the initiative, David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said “The Galleria’s ‘Embrace Nature, Inspire Change’ sustainability initiative is about inspiring the Abu Dhabi community to give back to nature during the Year of Sustainability. With climate impact and sustainability at the top of the agenda for the United Arab Emirates, as it prepares to host COP28 later this year, The Galleria is further elevating its contribution to environmental stewardship through this ambitious drive to plant 3,000 trees in Abu Dhabi. This is our way of giving back to nature and honouring the wider Abu Dhabi community that has long regarded The Galleria as their second home.”

Guests who participate will be able to redeem their AED 100 reward from 8 to 22 June.

