Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island is hosting an electronics campaign from 24 June – 3 July giving shoppers and techies the chance to win a daily prize consisting of the hottest electronics and tech gadgets worth AED 10,000 every day!

Here’s what you need to know:

Spend AED 500 at any of these four brands: Huawei, Jumbo, Samsung or Virgin Megastore between 24 June – 3 July

between 24 June – 3 July Scan the QR Code on the totem or tent card placed at each participating store

Register your details and upload your receipts

Winners will be chosen at the end of each day, every day

What can you win?

Each prize consists of:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple AirPods 2

Oculus Quest 2 – VR headset

Total prize value: AED 10,000

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island campaign please visit: www.thegalleria.ae/electronics or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

-Ends-

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.