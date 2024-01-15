DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya to join government ministers and private sector leaders on international panels.



Panels to focus on forging digital economies to unlock innovation and structural investment and how to unleash TradeTech’s nine trillion dollar promise.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will participate in this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF) in Davos in its role as a key Facilitator and partner in multilateral cooperation to shape the global digital economy towards the goal of achieving digital prosperity for all.



The DCO’s participation in this prestigious global economic gathering will be led by Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, who will participate as a panel member for several high-profile sessions alongside senior international government ministers and digital decision-makers from the private sector seeking ways to unlock innovation and the trillion-dollar potential of digital trade.



DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said, “As a proud partner to the World Economic Forum, the DCO’s participation will give us a productive platform among global leaders and decision-makers to promote our growing role in fostering global multilateral cooperation by bringing key digital economy stakeholders together in an inclusive framework to shape the global digital economy.”



“During our participation in WEF this year, we will share the findings and recommendations from the latest DCO reports offering recommended actions for both public and private sectors to achieve the shared goal of an inclusive global digital economy. We are determined to ensure that the shaping of a collaborative, inclusive, innovative, and sustainable digital economy is an integral part of the global economic debate today and in the future.”



“Our thought leadership during these sessions will be of enormous benefit to our organization’s mission and vision towards achieving inclusive and sustainable digital prosperity around the world and continue our role in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”



In discussing “TradeTech’s Nine Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Secretary-General will join a distinguished global panel including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, H.E. Doris Anite; UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and A.P. Møller-Maersk Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc.



These high-level digital decision-makers will examine how technological, regulatory, and business model innovations are addressing the hurdles to digitalizing global trade and foreign direct investment to harness this massive digital potential that could increase trade by nearly nine Trillion Dollars by 2026 within the G7 alone.



The Secretary-General will also play an integral role by contributing to a DCO led closed session with Bahrain, Pakistan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia on “Driving Digital Development Through Investment”, in which she will share the insights on a number of the barriers to the digital economy, and the importance to help countries attract investments for their digital economy to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.



The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.



The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 15 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.3 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.



Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.



In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital Economy.



The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.



