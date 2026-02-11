Dubai, UAE – The rapid growth of the immersive technologies sector is playing an increasingly important role in reshaping the UAE’s real estate sector, as the country continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, investment and smart urban development. The adoption of these advancements is enhancing how properties are designed, sold and experienced, while delivering greater efficiency, accuracy and customer engagement across the real estate value chain.

The UAE immersive virtual reality (VR) market alone generated approximately AED 366.148 million in revenue in 2024 and is expected to quadruple in value to reach AED 1.612 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 28%, according to market intelligence platform ‘Grand View Research’1. This strong growth is being driven by increasing demand for immersive digital experiences across sectors, including real estate, where VR is streamlining decision-making, reducing costs and accelerating sales cycles.

Within the UAE real estate sector, VR adoption is transforming both pre-construction and sales stages. Immersive virtual walkthroughs allow developers, investors and buyers to experience properties before they are built, improving design accuracy, minimizing costly revisions and enabling faster approvals. For sales and leasing, VR enables international and remote buyers to explore developments in detail, supporting the UAE’s appeal as a global investment destination.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian-based global leader in life-sized architectural projections with a focus on Augmented Reality (AR), VR technologies and life-sized scale projections, has witnessed a growing demand for immersive visualization solutions across the UAE’s real estate and construction sectors. Since entering the market in 2023, the company has supported developers and consultants seeking greater certainty during the pre-construction phase by bringing architectural plans to life at a true 1:1 scale perfectly aligned with the UAE’s fast-paced, high-value development environment.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai commented: “Immersive technologies are fundamentally changing how real estate is experienced in the UAE. From virtual walkthroughs that support off-plan sales to full-scale spatial visualization that reduces risk before construction begins, AR/VR and life-sized scale projections are becoming essential tools for developers and investors alike. As the UAE continues to attract global capital and push the boundaries of innovation, immersive technologies will play a central role in strengthening the market’s transparency, efficiency and long-term competitiveness.”

As the UAE continues its drive towards smart, sustainable urban development, the role of immersive technologies within real estate is set to expand further. By enhancing collaboration, improving buyer confidence and enabling more informed investment decisions, these technologies will help to reshape and revolutionize the future of the UAE real estate market. This transformation will be further supported by the country’s strong government, digital transformation initiatives and sustained investor interest.

Lifesize Plans Dubai is the UAE’s premier provider of full-scale architectural plan projection and virtual walkthroughs. By combining physical-scale visualizations with immersive technology, the company bridges the gap between concept and construction helping clients experience, evaluate, and enhance their projects before building begins.

