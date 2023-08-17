The DataFlow Group, a leading provider of verification services, is supporting Bahraini ministries and government sector authorities in authenticating educational degrees and certificates for skilled professionals across the country. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Bahrain's skilled employment sector, driving sustainable economic growth across key industries.

Bahrain’s Prime Minister’s Office recently enforced a new requirement for all public and private sector institutions to verify the authenticity of educational degrees and international accreditations. While equivalency is no longer a requirement, professionals seeking employment in key growth sectors such as vocational institutions, legal practice, and education, must now provide verified educational and license documents.

The DataFlow Group will closely collaborate with several Bahrain ministries to provide comprehensive primary source verification (PSV) services to applicants seeking employment, in line with the new requirements. This integral role involves authenticating essential employment documents, including academic degrees, employment certificates, professional licenses, work permits and passports. PSV ensures the authenticity and accuracy of documentation required for employment, contributing to the country’s highly skilled workforce.

The Government of Bahrain forecasts the size of the country’s workforce to double by 2030 and skilled professionals are required to support the country’s growth in specialised sectors. The employment of verified applicants aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, which places integral importance on establishing a first-rate educational system that upholds the highest quality standards.

Sunil Kumar, the DataFlow Group’s CEO, said: “The DataFlow Group is well-positioned to support Bahrain's vision and requirements for highly skilled professionals to foster the country's growth and safeguard employment standards. The requirements outlined by Bahrain’s ministries calls for verification to support professions in specialised sectors, which is a crucial step in attracting top talent to the country and delivering superior professional services.”

As specialists in PSV, the DataFlow Group is committed to safeguarding communities by minimising the threat of fraudulent employment applications. Collaborating with international government bodies, regulatory authorities, and public and private entities, the organisation not only ensures enhanced safety measures but also contributes to the establishment of skilled workforces within key sectors, which are aligned with Bahrain’s future economic growth plans.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC:

kimberley@ih-c.com

About The DataFlow Group:

The DataFlow Group assists public and private sector clients to mitigate potential risks by exposing fraudulent academic degrees, employment certificates, practice licenses, work permits and passports, among other documents.

To ensure hired professionals serving communities have the qualifications they claim, the DataFlow Group utilises cutting-edge technologies and leverages an expansive network of over 160,000 issuing authorities globally to liaise with primary sources and verify the authenticity of documents submitted by candidates in accordance with global industry best practices, including Joint Commission International (JCI) healthcare guidelines.

With over 850 employees located across the major talent hubs and talent export countries around the world, including offices in Jordan, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, as well as access to DataFlow’s own Global Issuing Authority Database of over 160,000 authorities, the DataFlow Group guarantees accurate and timely verification worldwide.

To confirm the accuracy and authenticity of academic, professional and legal credentials presented by applicants, the DataFlow Group carries out Primary Source Verification (PSV) – an advanced screening process that involves liaising directly with original issuing sources, irrespective of potential language, region or country barriers. The DataFlow Group’s PSV core strength lies in its ability to obtain a conclusive outcome for each verification the organisation undertakes globally, and specifically in difficult geographies - while upholding the highest levels of integrity.