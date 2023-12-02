Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) proudly announces a strategic collaboration with NOCN Gulf Skills Consultancy, marking a significant milestone in advancing education and skills development in the region.

This strategic partnership aims to synergize AUBH's academic expertise with NOCN's industry-driven skills consultancy. The collaboration will open doors for international students and diploma qualification holders to continue their higher education at AUBH. This agreement will also focus on organizing joint events, with the purpose of promoting and spreading awareness regarding the benefits and specifics of vocational education and training to learners nationwide.

AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our partnership with NOCN Gulf Skills Consultancy exemplifies our commitment to providing students with a holistic education that goes beyond the classroom. Together, we aim to empower our students with practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable in the professional arena."

NOCN Gulf Skills Consultancy brings a wealth of experience in skills development, accreditation, and industry-specific training. The collaboration will include joint initiatives such as internships, workshops, and industry-focused projects, providing students with hands-on experience and exposure to real-world challenges.

Group Director of NOCN Awarding Organization, Mr. Paul Johnson stated, “NOCN Group is delighted to have forged a strategic collaboration with AUBH. We are confident the international students will continue to build their skills, by experiencing the academic expertise, excellent facilities and cultural diversity at AUBH, and go on to have rewarding careers.”

This collaboration reinforces AUBH's commitment to providing globally relevant education and positions NOCN Gulf Skills Consultancy as a key partner in shaping the future workforce. Together, they aim to empower students to excel in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to the development of Bahrain and the region.