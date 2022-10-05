The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a legal forum entitled "Securitisation of Future Financial Rights as a Non-Traditional Financing Tool for Investment Development in the Public and Private Sectors", in a bid to increase the efficiency of performance and hone the skills of legal professionals in new financing mechanisms, applicable legislation and their implications for economic development in the various development sectors.

The organisation of the forum, which was held remotely using videoconferencing technology, comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance the effective contribution to supporting the process of sustainable economic development through an advanced judicial system.

The legal forum defined the securitisation of future financial rights as one of the non-banking financing tools providing liquidity for the completion of future projects, as an allocation of the proceeds from the issuance of securities towards the completion of projects against the expected cash flows that will be secured in the future.

The forum also explained the financial market securitisation process from a practical and procedural point of view and the parties involved in this process, as well as the securitisation process and the determinants of the prospectus, and the main pillars that confirm the validity of the legal procedures, which are the content of the prospectus, the future plan, the default budget and the credit rating.

It also discussed the financial engineering tools that contribute to the consolidation of investment, the methods of securitisation as a non-traditional financing tool, the parties to this process and the different relationships between them and their role in implementation, in addition to the impact of financing through this means, and its vital role in supporting investment and sustainable development.

