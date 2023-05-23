The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 selection has been revealed, highlighting 3 new one MICHELIN Star restaurants, 1 new two MICHELIN Stars restaurant and 2 new MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

Last week, 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants were announced, including 3 new ones

This selection features 90 restaurants in total, and 23 different types of cuisine

Boulogne-Billancourt – Michelin revealed, at the Atlantis The Royal hotel, its new selection of restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023. A total of 90 restaurants, covering 23 different types of cuisine, have caught the attention of the famously anonymous MICHELIN inspectors.

For this second edition, the MICHELIN Guide Dubai recognizes three new one MICHELIN Star restaurants, and one new two MICHELIN Stars restaurant, as well as 17 Bib Gourmands which were unveiled on May 16th .

“We never had any doubt about Dubai’s culinary potential, and this year this fascinating destination confirms its gastronomic appeal” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, “From international visitors and professionals to local gourmets, everyone wants to be part of Dubai’s very unique energy. Dubai boasts many diverse culinary concepts, from Peruvian to Emirati, modern French, traditional British to contemporary Japanese, ensuring that everyone feels at home here. We’re so pleased to witness its gastronomic growth on an international scale.”

One new restaurant awarded two MICHELIN Stars

Trèsind Studio receives two MICHELIN Stars after being awarded its first MICHELIN Star last year. Its cuisine has continued to evolve in such an impressive way; its dishes are highly original, precise and at times intriguing and make dining here a truly unforgettable experience. The inspectors are pleased to reward this commitment to culinary excellence with two MICHELIN Stars.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and STAY by Yannick Alléno, both awarded two MICHELIN Stars in 2022, retain their distinction this year.

3 restaurants newly awarded one MICHELIN Star

Dubai adds 3 new one MICHELIN Star restaurants to its constellation.

avatāra, under talented chef Rahul Rana and his team, elevates vegetarian cuisine to the next level. Their beautiful dishes feature exquisite combinations of flavours and textures, resulting in accomplished Indian cuisine that amazed the famously anonymous inspectors.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, located on the first floor of the Atlantis The Royal hotel, is a restaurant that delights diners with its on-view kitchen. Sister to the original in London and offering British dishes from across the centuries, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal arrives in the selection with one MICHELIN Star.

Last year, chef Solemann Haddad received the MICHELIN Young Chef Award 2022, but this year, his restaurant, moonrise, confirmed its potential and is awarded one MICHELIN Star. Dinner here features 10 dishes, each with their own story, where Middle Eastern ingredients are prepared using Japanese techniques, for a result as original as it is stimulating.

All the restaurants awarded one MICHELIN Star in the 2022 selection maintain their distinction this year.

17 restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand

Last week, the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its Bib Gourmand selection for 2023, with 3 new additions: 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara; giving a total of 17 restaurants.

All the 2022 Bib Gourmand maintained their distinction this year.

2 restaurants receive a MICHELIN Green Star for their commitment to more sustainable gastronomy

Launched in 2020, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights those restaurants at the forefront of sustainable practices, offering gastronomic experiences while adopting an environmentally inspiring approach.

Two restaurants receive a MICHELIN Green Star in this 2023 Dubai selection: Boca, a new addition to the Guide, offers joyful and sunny Mediterranean cuisine, while following an impressive sustainable ethos that includes using local produce, proactive and conscious waste management, valuing resources and using renewable energy.

Teible is a cool eatery whose menus showcases seasonal, local ingredients combined with innovation and simplicity to enhance their potential. The tasty cooking illustrates a sustainable approach focusing on seasonality and integrity.

MICHELIN Special Awards

With its Special Awards, the MICHELIN Guide aims to highlight the amazing diversity of the roles within the hospitality industry, as well as its most talented and inspiring professionals.

This year, the Young Chef Award goes to Omkar Walve of avatāra. Born in India, Omkar is a very talented young chef and heads the team which produces delicious and delicate Indian vegetarian dishes. Omkar clearly inspires his colleagues and leads the operation with such professionalism, whether that is cooking or serving the dishes himself. He has a calm and nurturing aura as well as an exceptional palate. This is a young chef with a very bright future.

Arturo Scamardella of Dinner By Heston Blumenthal receives the Sommelier Award for his excellent advice, knowledge, passion and understanding of the needs of diners. Whether it’s simply a glass or a bottle of fine wine, both are served with grace and professionalism. Arturo Scamardella’s cellar is ever expanding; the wine list is an extraordinary read and even includes a fine range of English sparkling wines.

The Service Award is given to the team at La Mar by Gastón Acurio, managed by Tomislav Lokvicic. Typical Peruvian colours fill the room, while staff shine equally brightly, thanks to their enthusiasm and energy, which results in service MICHELIN GUIDE

that is warm, caring and professional. The staff are clearly proud of the food they serve and are keen to recommend dishes and wines to enhance their customers’ experience.

Finally, the new Special Award – the Opening of the Year – goes to Ariana's Persian Kitchen led by chef Ariana Bundy. This is such a vibrant restaurant, on the ground floor of newly opened, Atlantis The Royal Hotel. The décor is soft and warm and a lovely ceiling creates almost a tented feel. Here, one can enjoy a wonderful Persian menu, packed with vibrant flavours and tastes. Confidence oozes from the smartly dressed staff who help make eating here a truly memorable experience.

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 at a glance:

3 restaurants with two MICHELIN Stars

11 restaurants with one MICHELIN Star

3 restaurants with a MICHELIN Green Star

17 Bib Gourmand restaurants

59 MICHELIN selected restaurants

A replay of the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony and other highlights are available on the official MICHELIN Guide Dubai Facebook page and the MICHELIN Guide Global YouTube channel.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 is available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com/en and on the MICHELIN Guide app, available free of charge on iOS and Android.

The Dubai restaurant selection joins the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in the UAE and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Dubai features the city's most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like the Taj Dubai, standouts from our “Plus” collection like ME Dubai by Melia, cutting-edge boutique designs like 25hours One Central, and eternally fashionable icons like the Burj Khalifa's Armani Hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 selection

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients’ needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 177 countries, has 124,760 employees and operates 68 tire production facilities which together produced around 173 million tires in 2021. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinPress

27 cours de l’Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt