Dubai: Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, has announced its participation in the Dubai FinTech Summit 2023 as a Bronze Sponsor, which will take place on May 8-9, 2023, at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Telr will showcase its latest advanced payment services and methods as part of the event.

The summit, organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the most pressing challenges and technological advancements in the financial services sector. Telr's participation as a Bronze Sponsor is a testament to its commitment to innovation and its mission of enabling customers to go cashless and digitize how they accept payments.

Khalil Alami, Founder, and CEO of Telr, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the Dubai FinTech Summit 2023, stating that "Dubai is one of the world's top FinTech hubs, and we are thrilled to be part of that. At Telr, we constantly strive to innovate and offer our customers the most advanced and secure payment solutions." Alami added, "We are looking forward towards engaging with a diverse pool of fintech players and forming new partnerships at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2023."

Telr's team will be at booth B2, interacting with consumers and demonstrating how Telr's one-stop-shop mindset provides comprehensive solutions for the e-commerce world. Their solutions include payment links, QR Codes payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later service (BNPL), a merchant financing program, and an easy-to-use tool called Telr shops for creating an online store in five minutes.

With a mission that entails contributing towards the transition to digital payments and achieving a cashless society, Telr continues to be at the forefront of the UAE's FinTech sector, providing its customers with access to over 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security.

About Telr

Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning, Dubai-based offering of payment gateway solutions for SMEs, government bodies, and large corporates. Its wholly-owned, unique platform enables it to handle complex or unique payment methods or integrations. TELR was awarded the prestigious Start-up of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 it won the Best Payment Product in the Middle East award; in 2017, it was awarded Innovative Vendor – Fintech at the 2017 GEC Awards in Dubai. Telr continues to be listed as one of the most funded and top fintech companies in The Middle East by several esteemed publishing houses, such as Forbes, among others.

With a fast-growing presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, TELR is building a wider regional presence in the MENA Region. TELR enables businesses to transact in over 120 currencies with payment platform capabilities in 30 languages & it provides customers with a range of financial & business services that include social commerce, QR Codes, BNPL, e-Commerce Platform, Business Loans, Payment links, Anti-fraud protection, Shopping Cart Integrations, & more.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA certified company in MENA.

