Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has further strengthened its brand position by advancing to the fourth rank among the IT Services Firms headquartered in India and securing the ninth place globally in the Brand Strength Index (BSI) rankings, according to the latest Brand Finance IT Services 25 Report 2026. Tech Mahindra’s brand is valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2026 with a brand rating of AA+, while its Brand Strength Index (BSI) increased to 78.1, marking a year-on-year improvement.

Brand Finance’s annual evaluation benchmarks IT services brands worldwide across key parameters, including brand strength, customer familiarity, consideration, reputation, and long-term growth prospects. Tech Mahindra advanced to the ninth place among the Strongest Brands in the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Services Brands 2026 report, which reflects the growing strength of its brand equity. This improvement reflects Tech Mahindra’s brand momentum, making it one of the top five brands with the largest gains in BSI ranking, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategic brand-building initiatives.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This recognition underscores the clarity of our ‘Scale at Speed’ promise, and the effectiveness of our thoughtful brand refresh. Our brand properties such as the Global Chess League enable us to deepen engagement and build long-term brand equity worldwide. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, our ‘AI Delivered Right’ strategy ensures innovation that is responsible, scalable, and anchored in real business outcomes.”

In 2025, Tech Mahindra unveiled a refreshed brand identity to mark its 39th anniversary, a strategic evolution that reflects the company’s agility, boldness, and future-ready positioning in the era of AI and digital transformation. Anchored by a modern visual language and a distinctive ‘lozenge’ symbol inspired by the Mahindra Group’s Rise beam, the refreshed identity reinforces the company’s global brand ambition and clarifies its value proposition as a progressive, purpose-driven partner for enterprises worldwide.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, commented, "Tech Mahindra’s improved position in the global IT services ranking and its record-high Brand Strength Index score underscore the company’s continued focus on brand building, innovation, and stakeholder engagement. These strong results reflect a clear strategy centered on responsible AI adoption, differentiated platforms, and an expanding global footprint. As a leading global IT services brand, Tech Mahindra is further enhancing its brand relevance and resilience amid intensifying competition in the global IT services market."

To know more about the ranking, please visit Tech Mahindra Ranked 4th Strongest Indian IT Services Brand

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Website & Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com