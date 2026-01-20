Abu Dhabi – Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the national enabler focused on translating defence and security priorities into targeted institutional, industrial, and economic outcomes across the UAE ecosystem, has announced the contracts signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence during the press conference held on the first day of UMEX & SimTEX 2026.

Day one saw the signing of four contracts, with a total value of AED 879.785 million.

The announcement underlines Tawazun’s strategic role in strengthening the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem, supporting the operational readiness of the armed forces, and fostering local and international strategic partnerships, in line with the UAE’s vision to localise advanced industries and transfer knowledge and technology.

The contracts were announced by Tawazun’s official spokespersons, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansouri, who confirmed that further announcements would continue throughout the three-day exhibition, reflecting the growing momentum in the sector for unmanned systems, simulation, and training solutions.

Day one included three contracts with EDGE Group: the first for the development of SCORPIO S and SCORPIO M unmanned vehicles, valued at AED 28.883 million; the second for developing a gyrocopter into an unmanned logistics aircraft, worth AED 22 million; and the third for the purchase of ANAVIA HT-100 aircraft, valued at AED 661.194 million.

Additionally, Diveco International for Military Equipment, a company within Ramah International Group, signed a contract for the acquisition of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) worth AED 167.708 million.

The spokespersons highlighted that these deals demonstrate the growing significance of UMEX & SimTEX as a global strategic platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, and specialised companies in unmanned systems, simulation, training, and future solutions, contributing directly to national defence and security objectives.

They added that upcoming announcements during the exhibition will include further contracts aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced defence industries.