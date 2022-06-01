Riyadh: “TAWAL“the leading Saudi ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dawiyat Integrated Communications and Information Technology Company, the distinguished company in providing fiber-optic network services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The MoU aim to enhance the efforts of the two companies in improving ICT infrastructure solutions in the Kingdom.

The MoU will see the two entities join forces to deliver a range of services and collaborate on various projects. This will include providing backhauling services to TAWAL’s existing and future towers to support TAWAL’s future 5G expansion plans. In addition, the partnership will further provide the two entities with a platform to provide Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. As part of the MoU, both parties will also discuss the potential consortium to serve their respective customers with their innovative business offerings.

Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO, TAWAL, said, “Our MoU with Dawiyat marks another significant leap towards our transformation as a full-service provider for the ICT infrastructure. The partnership is an important milestone towards developing the Kingdom’s ICT Infrastructure. We look forward to working with Dawiyat to develop innovative solutions that fulfill our clients’ needs and contribute to the industry transformation and growth.”

For his part, the designated CEO of Dawiyat Integrated Communications and Information Technology Company, Eng. Wael bin Ali Al-Ghamdi, explained that the agreement aims to enhance the efficiency of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom and build a solid digital economy that achieves the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Ghamdi indicated that Integrated Dawiyat would enable TAWAL to connect telecom towers in various regions of the Kingdom using the optical fiber network, as Integrated Dawiyat Company built an advanced network in accordance with the latest technical standards and international best practices, noting that this agreement will contribute to the development of fifth generation networks and fourth Industrial Area. This agreement also contributes to the joint cooperation between the two companies in the field of hosting data centers provided by the Integrated Dawiyat Company, which localize and accelerate the digital content data storage in the Kingdom.

The partnership marks the latest step taken by TAWAL to accomplish one of its missions in which to enable its customers from Mobile Network Operators, Government Entities, and businesses to enrich the communication needs and accelerating the roll-out of current and future technologies.

