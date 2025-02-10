Dr. Ahmed Shalaby: Executing ambitious plans for a new organizational structure to achieve significant sales growth, increasing rate of unit deliveries, and development of financial solutions to achieve corporate and financial goals

Cairo: With more than a decade since its inception, Tatweer Misr has successfully positioned itself as one of Egypt’s leading real estate development companies, establishing smart and sustainable urban communities that cater to both current and future clients' needs. The company has also played a crucial role in driving national economic growth by creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and delivering a return on investment to shareholders.



Entering a new historic phase in 2025, Tatweer Misr is adopting a new strategy focused on implementing corporate governance regulations to achieve maximum growth rates, improve operational efficiency, and enhance performance oversight. The strategy also supports the company’s transition towards corporate sustainability, preparing it for an initial public offering (IPO) in the medium term. Additionally, the strategy reinforces Tatweer Misr’s commitment to integrating environmental sustainability standards across its projects to ensure the development of smart and sustainable communities.



Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr, commented: “We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past decade in solidifying our leadership in the Egyptian real estate sector. Our strategy has always been driven by a commitment to developing urban communities that clare both sustainable and smart, delivering added value to our clients, partners, and shareholders while supporting the Egyptian economy. Today, we are ahead of a new challenge—transitioning our company towards corporate sustainability through compliance with corporate governance regulations that will propel the company into its next phase. Our strategy aims to expand our projects locally and internationally while setting a benchmark in governance and sustainability that contributes to the growth of the real estate sector and reinforces national GDP. Additionally, we are executing ambitious plans for a new organizational structure to achieve significant sales growth, increase the rate of unit deliveries, and develop financial solutions to achieve corporate and financial goals.”



Tatweer Misr has commenced its new strategy by implementing comprehensive organizational restructuring aligned with its future goals and expansion plans. This restructuring includes the introduction of new senior management positions assigned to prominent industry professionals in Egypt’s real estate sector to enhance institutional efficiency and achieve the company’s long-term aspirations.



As part of this organizational restructuring, Mr. Ahmed Noureldin has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a strategic role responsible for overseeing financial controls, investor relations, and coordination with banking and non-banking financial institutions. His responsibilities also will include developing financial solutions to support project funding and achieving the company’s financial goals, ensuring financial stability and sustainable growth.



Furthermore, Mr. Ihab Salama has been appointed Chief Portfolio Officer & CEO of Tatweer Misr Education. In this role, he will oversee non-residential projects and all education-related initiatives, expanding the company’s portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to diversification and sustainability.

Additionally, Mr. Mohamed Rashad has assumed the position of Chief Internal Audit Officer, tasked with overseeing internal audit, compliance, and risk management, thereby enhancing corporate transparency and governance.



Tatweer Misr’s strategy also emphasizes raising awareness of sustainable development goals by leveraging the role of Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr, as a board member of the UN Global Compact Network Egypt and a founding member of Chapter Zero Egypt. The company remains focused on showcasing the economic benefits of environmental and social sustainability practices across various sectors. Tatweer Misr will continue to share its best practices in sustainability at local, regional, and international forums to highlight advancements in the Egyptian real estate sector, support increased real estate exports, and open new markets for Egyptian developers.



As for operational and financial goals for 2025, Tatweer Misr’s 2025 strategy targets significant sales growth, aiming to reach EGP 35 billion in total sales. The company is also working on accelerating its construction pace through allocating around EGP 14 billion to facilitate the delivery of over 2,000 residential units across its projects. Furthermore, Tatweer Misr will continue to diversify its investment portfolio and enhance its unique offerings to create vibrant, fully integrated communities. The company is also working on exploring new investment opportunities and increasing its land bank to further enhance its positioning in the real estate sector.



These strategic moves come after a record-breaking performance in 2024, during which Tatweer Misr has succeeded in exceeding its targets. The company achieved contractual sales of over EGP 33 billion, surpassing its goal of EGP 32 billion—the highest sales figure in its history—bringing total accumulated contractual sales to approximately EGP 82 billion. Additionally, the company prepared more than 1,400 units for delivery across projects such as Fouka Bay, D-Bay, IL Monte Galala, and Bloomfields, having invested over EGP 7 billion in construction activities. This brought the total number of ready-for-delivery units across Tatweer Misr’s projects to 4,800.



From unit sales perspective, Tatweer Misr sold over 2,350 residential units in 2024, increasing its total client base to more than 16,000 families. The company’s “Salt” project led sales, with 940 units sold, followed by “D Bay” (410 units), “Bloomfields” (380 units), and “IL Monte Galala” (310 units). Additionally, 205 units were sold in “Fouka Bay” and 105 in “Rivers,”.



During the last month of 2024, Tatweer Misr has successfully launched a new project entitled “Scenes” in Mostakbal City, New Cairo. With this addition, the company continues to spread its footprint across Egypt’s strategic real estate locations.