Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tasleeh Holding Group, a local company that specializes in liaising global corporations to organizations and government departments in the field of security and defense, announces its participation to the first ever World Police Summit from 14th to 17th of March 2022 at the Dubai Expo Exhibition Center.

Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding Group said, “We are pleased to be in attendance to the largest gathering of Police Officials, Security Commanders, and Law Enforcements in the country. As the only event in Expo 2020 Dubai focusing on national security and police innovation, we are honored to take part in this global platform to exhibit recent security technologies and innovations where local and international police communities can source equipment, trainings, and connections.”

Tasleeh Holding Group will be bringing in renowned brands from Europe and United States of America such as the FAAC Incorporated and UMAREX. Guests can expect state-of-the-art products, equipment, and trainings such as Milo Range Theater 180, Milo Live, and Driving Simulator Systems from FAAC Inc. and UMAREX’s Training 4 Engagement product lines as it will be displayed and exhibited at the G38 Tasleeh Holding booth in front of Dubai Police Station.

Known for a trusted reputation in bringing acclaimed brands with top-notch tactical products and advanced trainings through strengthened partnerships, Tasleeh Holding Group has also participated with the same partners in the World Defense Show 2022 that has happened in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6th to 9th of March 2022.

For more information, email info@tasleeh.ae or visit www.tasleeh.ae

