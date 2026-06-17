FRANCE - EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Naval Group, a global leader in naval defence systems and maritime security solutions, have signed an agreement at Eurosatory 2026 to conduct a series of firing trials for the SKYKNIGHT air defence missile using Naval Group's Rampart.

The agreement, signed between Naval Group and EDGE Group's smart weapons producer, HALCON, marks the next phase of cooperation between the two companies and will support the assessment of SKYKNIGHT's integration with Rampart, expanding potential options for naval operators seeking flexible and layered air defence capabilities against evolving aerial threats.

The trials campaign will be conducted in the UAE between 2026 and 2027, beginning with a land-based testing phase before progressing to maritime demonstrations.

The programme will combine Naval Group's expertise in naval combat systems integration and weapon launch technologies with HALCON's advanced missile development and manufacturing capabilities.

The integration effort reflects a shared commitment to delivering adaptable and cost-effective defence solutions that address emerging operational requirements across multiple domains.

By combining an advanced short-range air defence effector with a modular naval launch architecture, the collaboration aims to provide operators with enhanced flexibility, increased mission readiness, and greater capability against increasingly complex threat environments.