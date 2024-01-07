The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced its support for Alumicor, a global leader in aluminum recycling and manufacturing, for the set up of its new operational base in Askar. The initiative comes in line with Tamkeen's mission to support the industrial sector, an important pillar and contributor to the growth of Bahrain’s national economy, especially aluminum manufacturing, which represents a significant segment of the Kingdom’s exports.

The partnership brings cutting-edge international technologies in aluminum dross processing to Bahrain, offering local manufacturers opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, minimize waste, and improve profitability.

Alumicor is recognized as an emerging global innovator in the sector, with operations spanning Bahrain, South Africa, Australia, and the Seychelles. The company's state-of-the-art technology has the capability to recycle over 48,500 tons of aluminum dross and waste annually, which equates to approximately half of the aluminum waste generated from Bahrain's manufacturing activities. Alumicor’s eco-friendly recycling techniques conserve up to 90% of the energy typically consumed in traditional aluminum remanufacturing, thereby reducing emissions and allowing for the recycling of larger quantities of aluminum.

The upcoming facility is expected to create upwards of 30 new job opportunities for Bahraini professionals, including ten in senior executive and administrative roles. These opportunities are designed to hone the expertise of Bahraini professionals in the sector and position them as employees of choice in specialized and emerging industries. The project also supports the transfer of knowledge between Alumicor's international operations and its Bahraini workforce, infusing the local industrial domain with technological advancements that will boost efficiency and productivity.

Tamkeen Chief Executive Her Excellency, Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said, "We are pleased to extend our support towards this ambitious project, which promises to accelerate Bahraini industrial growth, creating opportunities that will fuel the expansion of the national economy. Additionally, it aligns with the Kingdom's aspirations towards carbon neutrality and establishing sustainable and eco-friendly practices as envisioned by the National Action Plan “Blueprint Bahrain”. This innovative approach towards aluminum waste recycling is a gamechanger within the recycling sector, that will help create enduring job prospects for Bahrain’s skilled workforce."

Alumicor spokesperson Ryan Macconaiche added, "Our goal is to set a new benchmark for global eco-conscious recycling and to realize a circular economy within the aluminum industry by transforming aluminum dross and waste into valuable resources. This will span the entire production process through to the end of the material’s lifecycle, with a zero-waste commitment. To this end, we will work closely with Bahrain's leading aluminum industry leaders to continually enhance waste recovery methods and innovate new waste management strategies."

Tamkeen’s support is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities, which are focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.