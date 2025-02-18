Powered by Huawei’s industry-leading Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) solution, Tameer Vision’s new residential buildings will deliver superior living experiences to residents while contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s 10Gbps society.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tameer Vision Real Estate and Huawei announced a strategic partnership to develop next-generation residential units equipped with cutting-edge fiber connectivity. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s (MCIT) 10Gbps Society initiative that aims to build a superfast broadband infrastructure across the Kingdom to support the country’s digital transformation goals.

The 10 Gbps Society envisions a future of ultra-fast internet access, powering a more connected and intelligent world. As demand for bandwidth-heavy applications like video streaming and online gaming grows, Huawei’s Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) solution delivers the necessary infrastructure. FTTR provides a stable, gigabit-speed Wi-Fi experience throughout the home by extending fiber optic cables to each room, ensuring seamless connectivity for every device.

Through this partnership, Huawei will provide its technical expertise and advanced FTTR solutions to ensure Tameer Vision’s new residential buildings are future-proof and capable of supporting the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of smart homes and automation technologies. This will lay the groundwork for seamless integration of future advancements in connectivity.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of Tameer, Yasser Al Majed, said, “This partnership with Huawei marks a pivotal moment for Tameer Vision and sets a new standard of modern living in the Kingdom. At Tameer Vision, we are committed to providing our residents with the most advanced living experience possible, and this collaboration allows us to deliver on that promise. By integrating Huawei’s cutting-edge FTTR technology, we are not only future-proofing our residential units but also contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation goals outlined in Vision 2030. This is more than just connectivity; it’s about building the foundation for a smarter, more connected future for Saudi Arabia.”

Simon Zousiyi, Deputy CEO of Huawei Saudi, commented, “Huawei is proud to partner with Tameer Vision on this groundbreaking initiative. We believe that access to high-speed, reliable connectivity is essential for driving innovation and economic growth across Saudi Arabia. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering a fully connected, intelligent world, and we are excited to contribute our expertise in FTTR solutions to help Tameer Vision create truly future-ready residential communities in the Kingdom. This project aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s 10Gbps Society vision, and we are confident it will serve as a model for other developers in the region.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to driving innovation in the Kingdom. By integrating Huawei’s state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure, Tameer Vision aims to deliver superior living experiences to residents while contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy. The initiative sets a new standard for residential connectivity, encouraging wider adoption of FTTR technology among developers and promoting a more connected future for the Kingdom.

The two companies aim to have over 5,000 FTTR-ready residential units by 2035, which is key to achieving the ambitious goals outlined by MCIT’s 10Gbps society initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. This forward-thinking approach positions Tameer Vision as a smart real estate development leader and reinforces Huawei’s commitment to empowering a digitally advanced society.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

