Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a significant stride towards strengthening its digital capabilities and customer service, Tamam Finance, the first Saudi firm to obtain a consumer microfinancing license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lean Technologies. This partnership is set to introduce open banking services that simplify finance management, empowering data-driven decision-making and improving service quality.

This strategic initiative aligns with Tamam's goal of expanding its services and cementing its position as a trusted partner for customers, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program of Saudi Vision 2030. It also underlines Tamam's commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions that align with the latest and most reliable financial technologies.

Commenting on the MoU, Yousef Adel Al-Musaileem CEO of Tamam Finance stated, "Our agreement with Lean Technologies significantly strengthens our digital capabilities and enhances the quality of our financial products, resulting in an improved customer experience. This partnership enables us to reach a broader customer base in the open banking sector and further aligns with our commitment to the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program."

Adding to this, Hisham bin Khalid Al-Falih, Co-Founder & CEO of Lean Technologies, remarked, "In partnering with Tamam Finance, a leading financial technology entity in the Kingdom, we offer our robust open banking solutions. This partnership augments Tamam's product offerings, enabling superior, data-driven decision-making and service quality. Our collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to advancing an innovative and effective financial services landscape."

Tamam Finance recently won the "Best Personal Financing Solution" award at the "Fintech Leaders 2023" awards ceremony in the Middle East. As a leader in digital consumer microfinance services, Tamam Finance is instrumental in increasing financial inclusion in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

For more information, please visit www.Tamam.life

-Ends-

About Tamam Finance

Founded in 2019, Tamam Finance is a key player in the fintech industry, promoting financial inclusivity as part of Saudi Vision 2030. By offering a swift, Shari'a-compliant loan process from app download to disbursement, Tamam eliminates the need for physical bank visits. Tamam's commitment to innovation, superior customer service, and digital-first solutions sets a new standard for the industry.

About Lean Technologies

Lean is a fintech platform providing a universal API that unlocks critical infrastructure across the MENA region. It empowers fintech innovators to seamlessly connect to their customers’ bank accounts, initiating real-time payments and retrieving account information. Lean Technologies stands as a significant facilitator in the region's fintech landscape, providing innovative solutions and fostering the growth of digital finance.