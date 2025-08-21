Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tally Solutions, a leading business management software company for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced the winners of the fifth edition of Tally MSME Honours 2025 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This flagship annual initiative recognises entrepreneurs and small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence across diverse sectors and categories within the Kingdom. As KSA accelerates private sector growth and digital transformation under Vision 2030, the Tally MSME Honours stand as a testament to the country’s commitment to nurturing a thriving, innovation-led SME ecosystem.

The winners were felicitated at a grand event in the city, across four carefully curated categories- Business Maestro, Wonder Woman, NewGen Icon, and Tech Transformer. This year’s edition received over 400 nominations from KSA and over 20,000 nominations globally, further expanding its reach and relevance within the MSME community.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohd. Shoaib Akthar, Deputy General Manager – KSA, Tally Solutions, said, “MSMEs are the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s evolving, diversified economy. As the Kingdom propels forward with its Vision 2030 agenda, the role of agile, tech-driven small businesses becomes increasingly vital. With the government taking strong steps to support SMEs through policies and digital initiatives, it’s an exciting time for entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Through Tally MSME Honours, we aim to augment these national efforts, by spotlighting and celebrating the changemakers who are driving transformation across sectors. It’s our way of recognising their impact and reaffirming our commitment to supporting their continued success.”

The event was graced by the presence of Eng. Ahmed F. Mursi, Startup Hub Manager at Wadi Makkah - Monsha’at. A key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, his presence underscored the event’s alignment with the Kingdom’s efforts to accelerate SME growth and support early-stage businesses through strategic platforms like Tally MSME Honours. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “Saudi Arabia today is one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world, and Monsha’at is proud to be at the forefront of this momentum. Through our various hubs, accelerators, investor networks, and support programs, we are committed to empowering founders from idea to scale. Initiatives like the Tally MSME Honours complement our efforts by celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and shining a light on the changemakers building the future of the Kingdom.”

The initiative recognised standout organisations from Saudi Arabia across four key categories. Under the Business Maestro category, honours were awarded to Mohammed Abdul Kareem Giraud of Mag Computer Trading Company and Othman Rashid Al Othman of Ora Real Estate for their visionary leadership and enterprise growth.

The Wonder Woman category celebrated exceptional women-led businesses, with awards going to Fathima Alshubat of GECAT Ltd and Wafa Mohammad of WM Boutique. The NewGen Icon accolade highlighted emerging entrepreneurial talent, with Retal Alkhatabi and Manar Osilan of Pieces, and Ikram Ahmed Khan of IfTab (International Forum for Trade and Business) being recognised for their bold and progressive ventures.

In the Tech Transformers category, Deepak Kumar & Shaiju Puthukkat of Zartec Solutions and Saif Almufalhi of Al Marsa Marine Company were honoured for their innovative use of technology to drive business excellence at scale.

With each passing year, Tally MSME Honours continues to serve as a platform for recognition, inspiration and growth, bringing unsung entrepreneurial heroes to the forefront and celebrating their contributions to the global economy.

