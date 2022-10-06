DAMASCUS - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), discussed with the Syrian Minister of Industry, HE Mr. Ziad Sabbagh, issues related to the industrial sector and the importance of maximizing the outcomes of scientific research and technological development to develop this vital sector.

During the meeting, the Minister affirmed the importance of joint cooperation with Tag.Global, being the most knowledgeable and experienced in this field, to enhance the manufacturing sector, in the aftermath of the terrorist war launched on Syria for the past decade, which caused the destruction of many industrial facilities.

For his part Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the importance of developing the industrial sector in Syria in light of the rapid technological advancements and the shift towards smart knowledge in industrial production and economy, as well as the advancement of the smart government, reiterating that this shift will help realize various goals including environmental protection, introducing the best products and increasing export competitiveness.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh briefed the Minister on the decision of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of TAG.Global, to establish a factory for the manufacturing of technological devices in Syria, for which the Minister extended his gratitude and support to this initiative that will serve the sector mainly as the devices will bear the ‘Made in Syria’ slogan.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global established its office in Damascus in 1976 and since then it has been offering high level services including intellectual property, auditing, taxes, training in addition to the manufacturing of technological devices.

