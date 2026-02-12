Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat UAE has renewed its partnership with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) for the second consecutive year to relaunch the Ramadan ‘Hero Meals’ campaign, an initiative that enables customers to provide Iftar meals to delivery riders across Dubai throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, directly through the talabat app.

Building on the success of last year’s campaign, which saw more than 4,000 meals donated to riders, talabat UAE and the IACAD are bringing back the initiative in 2026 to amplify collective impact. The campaign unites the entire talabat ecosystem: through the talabat app, customers can contribute meals prepared by participating restaurant partners, offering a meaningful way to show appreciation for the riders who make daily deliveries possible. This year, more than 650 restaurant branches, including Mama’esh, Maraheb Express, Karachi Darbar, Puranmal, and House of Nihari — along with Lulu Hypermarket, are participating, enabling customers, partners, and riders to take part in a shared act of generosity that reflects the spirit of Ramadan.

Participating restaurants will offer specially curated menu items priced between AED 15 and 30. Customers can select their preferred restaurant from the ‘Hero Meals’ collection on the talabat app and add a rider meal to their basket during checkout, reinforcing the values of community during the Holy Month

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said:

“We’re proud to renew our partnership with IACAD for a second year and build on the impact we achieved together last year. ‘Hero Meals’ is designed to bring together our customers, restaurant partners, and riders around an easy, meaningful way to give back. It’s also a chance to recognise and support the riders who are essential to serving communities across the UAE, during Ramadan and beyond.”

Mohammad Musabeh Ali Dhahi, CEO of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said:

“The Hero Meals campaign reflects the true spirit of Ramadan and the power of community solidarity. It also highlights the value of strong public-private partnerships in turning the principles of giving into meaningful initiatives with real human impact.

We are proud to renew our partnership with talabat UAE through this initiative, which carries an important message of appreciation for those who serve the community every day. We remain committed to supporting innovative charitable initiatives that promote social responsibility and embody the UAE’s values of compassion and unity.”

The ‘Hero Meals’ collection will be available daily between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM throughout Ramadan. Delivery riders will receive their meals when picking up customer orders, allowing them to enjoy their Iftar after completing their deliveries.

This initiative has been approved by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) under permit number PRHCE-0054432.

