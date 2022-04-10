Amman, Jordan– talabat Jordan, the region’s leading food and grocery delivery app and tech platform, has spent the first quarter of the year demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the local community, further building upon its corporate responsibility endeavors through numerous activities and initiatives.

As part of the company’s year-round efforts to facilitate charitable giving and use its tech for good, talabat Jordan onboarded a new organization to its list of virtual charities. Its newest charity partner, We Are For You, was established by a group of university students in 2011, and works to provide wide-reaching financial, psychosocial, and in-kind support to people in need across all segments of society, all while encouraging volunteerism among local youth. talabat Jordan customers can now make donations to We Are For You directly through the application.

Meanwhile, talabat Jordan also continued to strengthen its existing strategic partnerships with various charities and non-profit organizations, through a series of seasonal campaigns and initiatives. At the start of the year, talabat Jordan partnered with Tkiyet Um Ali to carry out its Winter Campaign. During the campaign, talabat made it possible for customers to donate toward the purchase of blankets, kerosene heaters, and kerosene vouchers on its Virtual Charity platform, with the donated items then distributed to people in need across the Kingdom.

talabat Jordan was also an active participant in World Cancer Day, commemorated on February 4: on that day, talabat made a donation to the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center for every order placed on the platform during lunch hours. Meanwhile, the company’s management team participated in KHCF’s viral World Cancer Day campaign, which saw participants post ‘talabatXcancer’ photos on their social media accounts, as part of a nationwide effort to put an ‘X’ through cancer.

Speaking about these various initiatives and efforts, Hala Siraj, the Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “As always, we at talabat believe in being driven by our deep sense of purpose, particularly when it comes to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate. Our commitment to serving communities across the Kingdom is steadfast, and we look forward to building on these initiatives throughout the year.”

The company’s corporate responsibility efforts continue to forge ahead: during the month of Ramadan, talabat Jordan will be further building upon its partnership with SOS Children’s Village, as the two partners launch their Make a Wish Come True campaign. Through this initiative, talabat Jordan’s employees will bring joy to local orphans by fulfilling their wishes for Eid al-Fitr. At the same time, throughout Ramadan, customers will be able to purchase iftar meals for people in need via the Jordanian Food Bank, one of talabat’s Virtual Charities. And on April 8, talabat will also be donating meals to the Jordanian Food Bank for orders placed on the app.

As always, talabat Jordan customers can build on the company’s charitable efforts by making donations directly through the talabat app.

-Ends-

About talabat Jordan:

talabat Jordan is the Kingdom’s leading platform for online, on-demand food and grocery delivery. As part of the largest electronic food delivery platform in the Middle East, founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has been providing consumers in Jordan with unrivalled service and selection since 2015. To date, talabat Jordan helps customers easily and conveniently order from more than 5,000 local restaurants and cafes, as well as a growing selection of convenience and grocery stores. The company continues to expand on all fronts, including geographically, with its operations currently covering the whole Kingdom. By working to become the preferred platform for daily food deliveries, talabat Jordan is doing its part to support local businesses and provide a growing number of employment opportunities for members of the local community.