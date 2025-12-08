Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), part of Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group, signed a long-term commercial agreement with Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan Limited.

Louis Dreyfus, a unit of leading global merchant and agricultural goods processor Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), will partner with KGTML to develop and operate a clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port.

On its part, LDC will leverage the new infrastructure as part of its plans to grow its presence in Pakistan, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, KGTML will invest in the design and construction of a food-grade clean bulk facility. This includes a handling and conveyor system along with associated infrastructure and utilities to support the efficient handling and storage of dry agricultural bulk cargo.

The investment is in addition to the $75 million previously committed by AD Ports Group during phase one of the KGTML project.

The partnership gathers two companies within the portfolio of Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural supply chain and port logistics ecosystem by leveraging their global expertise and regional capabilities.

The new facility will enhance efficiency, reduce handling times, and enhance the resilience of Pakistan’s agricultural logistics network, in line with international food safety and operational standards.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports, commented: “As a key gateway for regional trade, KGTML plays a vital role in enhancing connectivity and driving efficiency across Pakistan’s maritime sector. This development will significantly upgrade the country’s logistics infrastructure, creating new opportunities for growth, and reinforcing Karachi Port’s position as a critical hub for international commerce.”

Rubens Marques, LDC’s Head of South and Southeast Asia, said: “The facility will be a key lever as we work to enhance our supply chain capabilities for the benefit of our business partners up- and downstream – in Pakistan, the region and beyond.”

