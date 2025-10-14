Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has announced a strategic partnership with Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery service, to enhance last-mile delivery services across the emirate and pioneer next-generation logistics solutions.

The agreement was officially signed during Gitex in Dubai by Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Company, and Alex Wei, Logistics General Manager of Keeta Middle East.

The collaboration aligns with DTC’s long-term growth strategy to expand its leading presence in transport and delivery markets, particularly within the fast-evolving e-commerce and Q-commerce sector. It will open new avenues for investment, deepen commercial partnerships, and increase revenue potential.

As part of the agreement, DTC will deploy an initial fleet of 150 delivery motorbikes, with plans to scale up to 500 bikes by year-end, reinforcing its commitment to serving Dubai’s rapidly growing on-demand delivery market. The initiative is expected to generate over AED10 million in revenues during the first 12 months.

DTC’s delivery bike segment continues to experience strong growth, with revenues in Q2 2025 increasing by 102% year-on-year to AED18.2 million, reflecting the company’s ability to respond to shifting market needs and deliver high-quality logistics solutions.

In addition to scaling its motorbike fleet, the partnership will drive future collaboration on high-tech delivery solutions. Leveraging Keeta’s dedicated technology, both companies plan to explore the integration of drones and autonomous vehicles into Keeta’s logistics operations in partnership with DTC as part of Keeta’s logistics operations, managed in partnership with DTC.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

