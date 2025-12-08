Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has granted approval to Iran’s Caspian Airlines to launch new scheduled passenger services connecting Sharjah with five major cities across Iran, further strengthening travel, tourism, and trade links between the two countries.

Starting 8 December 2025, the private carrier will operate seven weekly flights from Tehran, along with three weekly flights from Lamerd, two from Qeshm, one from Shiraz, and one from Bandar Abbas. All flights will be operated using Boeing 737-500 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 120 passengers.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, welcomed Caspian Airlines as the latest international carrier to join Sharjah Airport’s expanding network. He noted that the addition reflects the airport’s continued growth and its role in supporting the aviation sector in line with Sharjah’s long-term development plans. The new services also underscore the airport’s strong operational capabilities and robust infrastructure, which enable it to meet rising demand for both passenger and cargo travel.

H.E. Al Midfa said: “Sharjah Airport continues to attract leading airlines from around the world by offering world-class facilities, operational efficiency, and a strategic location that connects global markets. The launch of Caspian Airlines’ new services reflects the strong demand for travel between the UAE and Iran through Sharjah and supports our vision to enhance air connectivity, stimulate tourism, and create new opportunities for trade and investment.”

He added: “Sharjah Airport remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience and supporting its airline partners through seamless operations, innovative services, and advanced infrastructure that meets the highest international standards.”

The expanded services strengthen Sharjah Airport’s position as a key regional aviation hub, offering reliable, efficient and passenger-centred operations to residents, visitors and business travellers alike. Sharjah Airport Authority continues to work closely with airline partners to broaden travel options and ensure greater comfort, convenience and accessibility for passengers.

Adel Norali, CEO of Caspian Airlines, said: “With more than 33 years of experience in passenger services and an international network spanning over 11 global destinations, Caspian Airlines is proud to announce the launch of its scheduled flights to Sharjah Airport from several key Iranian cities, including Tehran, Qeshm, Lamerd, and Bandar Abbas. These new routes represent an important milestone in the expansion of our network, marking the beginning of a new chapter in facilitating seamless travel for our passengers.”

Norali added: “These new services will not only enhance travel convenience, but will also strengthen economic, tourism, and cultural ties, playing a vital role in deepening the friendly relations and constructive cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Arab Emirates.”

He concluded: “Caspian Airlines remains fully committed to delivering safe, reliable, and internationally compliant air services. We look forward to this new phase of collaboration with Sharjah Airport and sincerely appreciate the valuable support and coordination provided by the airport’s management.”

The launch of Caspian Airlines’ scheduled operations marks a significant expansion of Sharjah Airport’s growing international network. The new routes will enhance passenger mobility, support tourism and business travel, and reinforce cultural and commercial exchange between the UAE and Iran.

Sharjah Airport recorded strong operational growth in the third quarter of 2025, with passenger numbers rising to 5,127,120, a 16.7% increase compared to the 4.39 million passengers recorded during the same period in 2024. Aircraft movements also increased significantly, reaching 30,737 flights, a 10.7% rise from the 27,758 flights handled during the same period last year. These results reaffirm Sharjah Airport’s position as a leading travel hub on both local and international levels.