Noka Park, a R700m logistics and industrial development, has been launched by Growthpoint Properties in partnership with Feenstra Group.

Strategically located in Gauteng’s Riverfields logistics precinct near OR Tambo International Airport, the project underscores the partners’ commitment to expanding high-quality industrial infrastructure.

The park is 50/50 co-owned and co-developed by Growthpoint and Feenstra Group and will be managed by Growthpoint.

Construction begins in October 2025, with four buildings to be delivered in phases. The first warehouse is set for occupation from the final quarter of 2026, with the remainder rolled out on completion.

Noka Park tenants will benefit from direct access to transport and distribution corridors; scalable, future-proofed facilities; a professionally managed precinct; and an environment that integrates business performance with sustainability.

Answering demand in a shifting market

Noka Park is a speculative development designed to meet strong and evolving tenant demand.

“The South African logistics market is currently being reshaped by a ‘flight to quality’ with tenants prioritising high-grade, sustainable and technologically enabled warehouses over more basic facilities,” says Errol Taylor, head of Asset Management: Logistics & Industrial at Growthpoint Properties.

This trend reflects broader global shifts. Industrial occupiers are increasingly prioritising technology adoption, integrating IoT, AI and automation to streamline warehouse operations and enhance supply-chain efficiency.

At the same time, sustainability and ESG alignment have moved to the forefront, with tenants seeking energy-efficient buildings that are solar-ready, water-wise and aligned with green certification standards.

Even with the recent suspension of load-shedding, energy security remains critical driving demand for logistics parks with reliable power infrastructure and backup systems.

Flexibility is equally essential, as the market shows growing interest in mid-sized warehouses ranging from 10,000m² to 30,000m². This makes scalable, adaptable land parcels, like those offered within Noka Park, a significant competitive advantage.

“Noka Park speaks directly to these market dynamics,” notes Taylor. “This development with Feenstra Group demonstrates how considered partnerships and strategic site selection can deliver superior value for tenants.

"It provides immediate efficiency and resilience, but also long-term sustainability for tenants. We are confident that Noka Park will meet and exceed these requirements.”

Expanding a high-performing logistics portfolio

Growthpoint has steadily repositioned its logistics and industrial portfolio as one of its key growth platforms. Logistics and industrial assets have grown from 15% to 20% of its total South African portfolio value, with nearly half of these assets now concentrated in modern logistics warehouses located in high-performing nodes.

This portfolio transformation reflects a deliberate strategy to focus on quality, performance and sustainability, Taylor says, and this is set to continue with a pipeline of demand-driven speculative developments like Noka Park.

Future-ready facilities for modern industry

With its combination of prime location, modern specifications and environmental integration, Noka Park is designed for a diverse tenant base ranging from e-commerce companies to international logistics operators and warehousing.

“Working alongside Growthpoint on Noka Park has allowed us to combine our strengths to develop this high-quality logistics asset,” says Johann du Plessis, chief executive officer of Feenstra Group Developments.

“From the outset, the focus has been on future-proofing the development through sustainable design, adaptability and efficiency. The result is a logistics park that not only serves the needs of tenants today but will remain relevant as this innovative sector evolves.”

Prime location in a strategic logistics hub

Noka Park is strategically located within the Riverfields logistics hub in Kempton Park, a managed precinct known for its scale, smart infrastructure, and seamless connectivity. Reflecting its location, Noka means “river” in Sesotho.

Situated at the corner of Mulder Road and Blaauwklippen Avenue, the development offers easy access to the R21 freeway and lies only 3km from OR Tambo International Airport, positioning it as a prime node for both national and international distribution.

Its proximity to key logistics and commercial assets, including major warehousing, industrial and retail nodes, including Isando, Jet Park and East Rand Mall all within 10km, reinforces its role as a central access point within Gauteng’s high-performance logistics corridor.

The Riverfields precinct is also notable for its environmental setting within the Ekurhuleni ecological zone, where preserved grasslands, seasonal streams and indigenous landscaping form part of the development, underscoring its environmental credentials.

Scale and specifications

Noka Park spans 105,000m² and will deliver over 52,000m² of high-performance industrial space across four state-of-the-art warehouses designed to accommodate high-volume warehousing, racking, and fast-moving logistics operations. Warehouse footprints range from mid-sized to large-scale facilities, offering flexibility to both blue-chip tenants and growing industrial operators.

Each warehouse is equipped with FM2-specification floors, 12 m clear spring height, and both dock and on-grade access to support efficient movement of goods. Built-in offices, staff areas, and ablutions further enhance functionality.

Solar-ready roofing, LED lighting and generator-ready infrastructure reflect a focus on operational resilience and energy efficiency. Additional features such as low-e performance glazing further enhance sustainability and thermal performance.

Safety and security are reinforced through fire protection systems, a secure gatehouse with access control, a 2.4m perimeter wall and electric fencing.

“By combining scale, flexibility and modern specifications, Noka Park sets a new benchmark for industrial and light manufacturing facilities in Gauteng,” concludes Taylor.

