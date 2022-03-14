talabat opens a new 10,000sqm headquarters in Cairo, signifying the strategic importance of the Egyptian market to the organization.

Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, Deputy Minister of Supply for Investment and Chairman of the Internal Trade Development Authority, delivered a keynote address on the Government’s e-commerce vision.

The company also hosted a panel discussion on global best practices in regulating the e-commerce sector.

Cairo - Egypt: talabat, the region’s leading local tech organization, inaugurated its new 10,000 sqM headquarters in Cairo, in an event attended by government officials and industry leaders, reconfirming the strategic importance of the Egyptian market to the company, and its plans to create local employment opportunities, support local businesses through technology, and provide a seamless customer experience.

The event, which included several of talabat’s key regional management, was attended in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, Deputy Minister of Supply for Investment and Chairman of the Internal Trade Development Authority who delivered a keynote speech on the Egyptian government’s vision to create an enabling environment for e-commerce in Egypt.

Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, believes that talabat’s new Cairo hub symbolizes a new chapter for talabat Egypt: "Our new Cairo office ushers in a new era of world-class tech-backed operations. Egypt is a clear strategic choice for talabat, given its large pool of young talents with an eagerness to tap into their potential. We are dedicated to upskilling our teams on the latest and best technologies in order to support the solid infrastructure built by the Egyptian government, which allows us to create a talabat tech hub, right here in Egypt.”

The office represents a leap forward in agile work environments in Egypt, as almost one third of the office space is dedicated to recreational areas tailored around the employees’ physical and mental health, and will also house the organization’s five different business operations: its core operations and talabat Mart, as well as three regional hubs including a shared service center, the dispatch center of excellence, which supports riders, and a regional tech and product hub.

Jérémy Doutté, Chief Business Officer, reiterated: "We are excited to enter the next phase of our strategic expansion in Egypt. Our new Egyptian office embodies our long-term commitment towards the Egyptian economy and further cultivating digital skills in Egyptian talent. As a transnational organization, we are always keen in showing our commitment and support to Governments across the region."

Included in the event, talabat also held a panel discussion on “Global Best Practices in Regulating the E-commerce Sector”, moderated by Susanne Stulemeijer, Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at talabat. The discussion was between Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, Tarek Badawy, Partner in Shahid Law Firm and Mahmoud Osman, Commercial Director of eAswaaq Misr. The panel tackled prominent trends in the ICT regulatory landscape, in addition to key standards for tech-policy making and main obstacles facing the industry from a legislative perspective.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 17 years.

Today, we deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in 30 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2020 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 340,000 meals, and 44,000 medicine donations to those in need, as well as donated over 1.3million euros to charity with the help of our partners and customers. talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.