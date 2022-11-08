Muscat: The Sultanate’s only indigenous Islamic insurer, Takaful Oman Insurance SAOG has stayed committed to continuously enhancing its operational efficiency to further enrich customer experience. In line with the same, the company recently announced that it has moved to its new head office in Taminat Complex, Bausher. The new office was inaugurated by H.E. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Salmi, Executive President of Capital Market Authority in the presence of Mr. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Maamari, Vice President of the Insurance sector as well as other senior members of the Capital Market Authority. The inauguration also witnessed the attendance of the company’s Board of Directors, Sharia Supervisory Committee members, key clients, and other distinguished guests.

At the inauguration, Mr. Mohammed Al Khonji, Chairman of Takaful Oman Insurance SAOG, said that the company's core focus is to broaden its existing customer base and grow its market share and profitability by introducing new products and services across both its retail and corporate segments. The inauguration of the new office is in tandem with this vision as it provides a central hub of operations and is an embodiment of the company’s identity, ethos, and values.

After expressing his gratitude to the Capital Market Authority for their continued support, Mr. Neelmani Bhardwaj, Chief Executive Officer (acting) at Takaful Oman Insurance SAOG also said, “It gives me immense pride to say that we are a company that places a keen emphasis on professional growth and employee empowerment while fostering a strong corporate culture. We are aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and its focus on developing the skills and capabilities of local talents. Our fully equipped office will complement our well-conceptualised talent management policies and help us to further contribute to nurturing a skilled workforce.”

The new office, which is on the 6th floor, is aesthetically designed with an open plan. With an ample number of meeting rooms, it aims to promote a collaborative and conducive work environment while increasing interaction between departments. In addition, with a 20-seater training room, it aims to introduce continuous learning and training programs for its staff and local distribution partners in Oman. The company already conducted its first training session in the new office on the day of the inauguration. Organised for the company’s agents and its senior management, the session was based on the fundamentals of Sharia Law and was delivered by Mufti Zeeshan, a Sharia Committee member. Along with the new office, the company also has a state-of-the-art branch on the ground floor of the same building to better serve its customers.

Takaful Oman Insurance, through its various endeavours, will stay focused on spearheading transformation in the sector, aiding in nurturing a competent national workforce, and making the process of Islamic insurance as seamless as possible.

