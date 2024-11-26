SINGAPORE /PRNewswire/ -- Tabono Capital today has announced a strategic partnership with Invesco that enhances investment solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Tabono Capital, a multi-family office based in Singapore, collaborates with Invesco, a global investment management leader with over US$1.7 trillion in assets under management. This partnership merges Invesco's institutional-grade investment expertise, cutting-edge portfolio solutions, and comprehensive research capabilities with Tabono Capital's strong relationships with ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

This collaboration enables Tabono Capital's clients to benefit from the extensive resources and scale of Invesco's capabilities. For Invesco, the partnership provides enhanced access to sophisticated investors in key growth markets.

Key elements of the partnership include:

Implementation and construction of model portfolios and asset allocation frameworks

Access to institutional-grade investment research and comprehensive market insights for UHNW clients

Knowledge sharing and collaboration on market intelligence and investor insights

Nirish Unni, CEO & Co-Founder of Tabono Capital, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. By leveraging Invesco's world-class investment research and asset allocation capabilities, we can provide our clients with institutional-grade investment solutions while maintaining the personalized service they expect from a boutique multi-family office."

Santosh Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Tabono Capital, added: "Our clients increasingly seek institutional-quality investment solutions with global reach. This collaboration with Invesco allows us to deliver exactly that, while maintaining our personalised approach to client service. Together, we will create portfolios designed to capture opportunities in key global markets while effectively managing risk."

Christopher Hamilton, Asia Pacific Head of Client Solutions for Invesco, stated: "We're proud to partner with Tabono Capital to bring our industry-leading offerings and capabilities to Asia's expanding family office and UHNW segment. This is a compelling platform for investors to access comprehensive strategies that can help them meet their financial goals."

About Tabono Capital

Tabono Capital is a multi-family office headquartered in Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide Fund Management services. Co-founded by industry veterans and former private wealth managers Nirish Unni and Santosh Rao, the firm caters to ultra-high-net-worth families across the Asia Pacific and MENA regions, offering comprehensive wealth management and family office solutions. For more information, visit https://tabonocapital.com

Contact: team@tabonocapital.com

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

