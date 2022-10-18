Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: T3 Aviation Academy has received its IATA certificate of authorisation as an approved IATA Training Centre at this year’s Air Portugal Summit held in Ponte de Sor, Portugal.

The certificate was awarded as part of the IATA Global Training Conference 2022 Gala Dinner and Awarding Ceremony in Ponte de Sor by IATA Training’s Director, Stéphanie Siouffi-Vareilhes.

As an IATA Authorised Training Centre, T3 Aviation Academy looks to start offering a high volume of in-demand training courses that are certified by IATA, targeting the Middle East, African, and European regions where the demand for such courses is on the rise.

The move to become an IATA ATC comes in line with the Academy’s vision to be an all-encompassing 360-degree aviation and academic training organisation provisioning to all sectors of the aviation industry.

The courses that will be offered with IATA’s certification include but are not limited to Airline Customer Service, Passenger Ground Services, Social Media Strategy for the Travel Industry, Ground Operations Management, and Airport Operations Fundamentals, in addition to other aviation-related courses.

T3 Aviation Academy’s CEO, Capt. Nadhem AlHamad: “We’re very pleased to continue extending our services to the wider aviation community in response to their needs and requirements. We’ve been researching ways to better support the demand for aviation training courses in the African and European regions and we’re very excited to partner with IATA as an official Authorised Training Centre and deliver IATA-certified training courses.”

IATA Training’s Director, Stéphanie Siouffi-Vareilhes: “I am very pleased to welcome T3 Aviation Academy to the IATA Training family as a new Authorized Training Center (ATC) in Sharjah, UAE. Our partnership program is key for us to extend our reach to nurture and support a safe and sustainable aviation industry by providing the right training, to the right people, in the right format at the right time.”

For further information on T3 Aviation Academy’s IATA-certified courses, send an e-mail to IATA_ATC@T3a.Academy or call +971 6 5088 360.

About T3 Aviation Academy

Founded in 2007, T3 Aviation Academy is an all-encompassing 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the largest and most-recognised Airline Pilot Training programme in the world.

With over 750 cadets and more than 400 graduates who went on to fly with MENA's leading low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, T3 focuses on its continuous growth and development through provisioning sectors within the aviation industry and beyond.

T3 Aviation specialises in airline training solutions, offering the latest cadet programme, Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL), Airbus A320 Type Rating, PPC Validation, Licence Renewals, ELP assessments, and Flight Dispatch training. The organisation holds approvals under several aviation authorities, providing pilots in its target regions with world-class training standards.

For further information, please contact:

corporate@T3a.academy

www.t3a.academy