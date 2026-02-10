Dubai: Building on its ongoing support for Bread for All, an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, part of the Dubai Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Deliveroo is expanding its support for the rollout of smart meal vending machines across Dubai, providing free meals to those in need. The initiative forms part of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign, which aims to tackle food insecurities around the world and aligns with the aggregator’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

This next phase of the partnership focuses on supporting Bread for All with increasing the number of smart machines in new locations across the city, including major mosques, labour accommodations and high-traffic areas, ensuring consistent access to food for beneficiaries throughout the year. The machines provide a continuous supply of meals, including bread, pastries and rice dishes such as biryani, helping meet the everyday needs of individuals and workers in the community.

The meals distributed through the vending machine will be funded through Deliveroo’s in-app round-up feature, which allows customers to seamlessly donate at checkout when placing an order on the Deliveroo app. With a simple tap, users can round up their total or choose an amount of their choice to contribute, with all proceeds going directly towards funding meals through the Bread for All initiative.

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, praised the ongoing years-long cooperation with Deliveroo and its active support for innovative endowment initiatives. Al Tamimi stated that the "Bread for All” initiative was launched to provide sustainable solutions to food security challenges by offering free meals to workers and low-income individuals through smart devices operating around the clock.

Al Tamimi added, "Our partnership with Deliveroo aligns with our goals of increasing the number of smart machines dedicated to providing free meals in new locations across central Dubai, ensuring the continuous availability of meals for those in need. We look forward to continuing this cooperation in the coming stages of this partnership to ensure a long-term impact."

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “This collaboration builds on the first phase of our partnership with Bread for All, which saw the initiative integrated into the Deliveroo App and has contributed to over AED 1 Million in donations, thanks to the generosity of our customers. By supporting the smart vending machines, we’re now helping increase access to meals all year-round in areas where they’re needed most. We will continue to grow and support this programme as part of our wider commitment to tackling food insecurity.”

Building on the initiatives under Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign, the collaboration with Bread for All highlights the company’s continued focus on addressing food insecurity through scalable, community-driven solutions across the UAE.

