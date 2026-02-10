Cairo, Egypt: Bosta, a key enabler of e-commerce, has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt by delivering integrated solutions that aim to accelerate e-commerce growth in line with evolving market needs.

Through this collaboration, Mastercard and Bosta will introduce a dedicated discount program for Mastercard Business cardholders, granting access to preferential benefits across Bosta’s logistics services.

By combining Bosta’s advanced logistics infrastructure and end-to-end e-commerce capabilities with Mastercard’s global reach, digital innovation, trusted payments expertise, and data‑driven insights, the collaboration delivers a comprehensive ecosystem designed to help businesses streamline operations, and scale efficiently. Through secure and reliable payment technologies, access to business‑enablement resources, and a collaborative network of financial institutions, Mastercard supports SMEs in expanding into new markets, accelerating their digital transformation, and building long‑term resilience.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohamed Ezzat, CEO of Bosta, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Mastercard in a collaboration that reinforces our vision of empowering businesses through technology-driven logistics solutions. As an e-commerce enabler, Bosta empowers merchants to grow strategically and remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic market. Together with Mastercard, we are delivering real, sustainable value to our customers and strengthening the e-commerce ecosystem in Egypt.

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria at Mastercard, said: “SMEs play a central role in building resilient, future-ready economies. At Mastercard, we are committed to building connected ecosystems that empower businesses with cutting‑edge digital solutions. By collaborating with Bosta, we are bringing together payments expertise and logistics enablement to support business growth and contribute to the continued advancement of Egypt’s digital economy.”

By bringing logistics and digital payments closer together, Bosta and Mastercard are helping shape a more agile e-commerce landscape in Egypt - one that supports SMEs as they navigate growth and changing market dynamics.

About Bosta

Bosta is a leading e-commerce enablement platform empowering business to sell, fulfill, and scale seamlessly. Through its technology-driven ecosystem, Bosta provides end-to-end operations including fulfillment, logistics, shipping management, cash collection, platform integrations, and performance insights, enabling merchants to optimize efficiency and accelerate growth. Bosta also supports businesses with access to capital solutions through its local and regional partners, helping them manage cash flow and invest in expansion. With a strong focus on innovation and customer experience, Bosta enables thousands of businesses across Egypt to operate smarter and compete in a rapidly evolving digital economy. https://bosta.co/

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.www.mastercard.com