Dubai, UAE: PRYPCO Mint, MENA’s first real estate tokenization platform and the world’s first to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department (DLD), to tokenize a property title deed, is launching its first-ever marketplace on 20th February via the PRYPCO Mint App.

The launch of the marketplace follows the successful completion of Phase 1 of PRYPCO Mint, which focused on testing the regulatory, legislative, and technical foundations required to tokenize real estate assets directly on title deeds. The pilot phase saw strong investor participation, attracting investors from more than 50 nationalities and facilitating over AED 18.5 million in tokenized property investments, with one property fully funded in a record time of just 1 minute and 58 seconds.

Following the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 marks the next stage of the initiative, enabling resale activity in a regulated secondary environment through the PRYPCO Mint App, signalling a shift from pilot testing to operational execution. The marketplace reflects the region’s growing integration of blockchain, regulation, and real estate ownership.

Built in strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), PRYPCO Mint enables real estate assets to be divided into digital tokens representing ownership shares. Through the Marketplace, investors will be able to buy, sell, and transfer these tokens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via the PRYPCO Mint App, subject to regulatory controls and compliance safeguards.

The platform is designed to support the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which prioritises market balance, transparency, and an improved investor experience. By introducing greater liquidity to fractional ownership, the Marketplace addresses one of the key structural barriers associated with property investment, access and exit.

PRYPCO Mint is currently available to UAE residents aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID, providing a regulated pathway for individuals to participate in fractional real estate ownership.

Commenting on the launch of the PRYPCO Mint marketplace, Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President, PRYPCO, said, “Real estate remains one of the most important yet least accessible asset classes, shaped by high capital barriers, limited liquidity, and fragmented processes. The PRYPCO Mint Marketplace introduces a new model, one that enables investors to participate in property ownership with greater flexibility while maintaining regulatory safeguards. This is about building the rails for the future of ownership, where real estate can be accessed, held, and transferred digitally within a trusted ecosystem.”

Beyond individual transactions, the Marketplace is expected to strengthen confidence in fractional ownership by introducing structured liquidity and standardized processes for tokenized assets.

As digital ownership models continue to evolve, the PRYPCO Mint Marketplace signals a shift toward more liquid, transparent, and accessible property markets, one that integrates real estate, financial infrastructure, and digital asset regulation into a single ecosystem.

The initiative further strengthens Dubai’s leadership in real estate innovation, demonstrating how government collaboration, regulatory clarity, and technology can reshape ownership models and expand participation in one of the world’s most important asset classes.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a leading PropTech company in the region, reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

For any press enquiries, please contact:

Karen Lobo,

PR & Communications Manager

karen.lobo@prypco.com