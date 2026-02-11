DUBAI, UAE: Synarchy Consulting, a Dubai-based advisory firm focusí on strategy, digital transformation and AI, has announced a strategic alliance with Mordor Intelligence, a global market intelligence and research firm. The partnership combines Synarchy’s regional execution experience with Mordor’s extensive research portfolio—more than 26,000 reports across 100+ industry segments—to deliver faster, more defensible, market-validated insights for organisations across the Middle East and Africa.

The collaboration addresses a pressing need for evidence-based decision-making amid rapid market changes. Synarchy will integrate Mordor Intelligence’s syndicated and custom research into its advisory engagements and adopt the AI-powered research assistant myRA AI to accelerate research workflows, shorten insight cycles, and strengthen traceability between market evidence and strategic recommendations.

Ramki Jayaraman, Managing Partner of Synarchy Consulting, said, “Organizations across the MEA are making high-stakes decisions at a pace never seen before, from market entry and diversification to bold digital investments. By uniting Synarchy’s deep regional context and execution expertise with Mordor Intelligence’s world-class research capabilities, we are establishing a new benchmark for evidence-based advisory. The integration of myRA AI further amplifies our ability to help clients transition from ‘What do we need to know?’ to ‘What should we do now? faster, with greater confidence, and with a clear line of sight to the market evidence that underpins every recommendation.”

Aditya Pisupati, Head of Global Sales at Mordor Intelligence, added, “The Middle East and Africa represent one of the most ambitious and dynamic growth theatres globally. Leaders in this region are investing boldly, but they also demand precision and certainty. Partnering with Synarchy Consulting brings our market intelligence directly to the decision-makers who are shaping the future of the MEA. Together, we will empower organisations to validate opportunities, benchmark competitive landscapes, and execute their strategies with unparalleled clarity, speed, and measurable impact.”

Integrated offerings available immediately through the alliance include:

• On-demand access to syndicated market reports and tailored research projects for market sizing, demand analysis and opportunity validation.

• Competitive and adjacent-market intelligence: competitor mapping, ecosystem scans and disruption monitoring.

• Primary research modules: structured interviews, surveys, expert panels and stakeholder consultations.

• AI-Accelerated Research Studio leveraging myRA AI to synthesise evidence, standardise outputs and shorten delivery timelines.

• Investor-grade business cases and board-ready strategy artifacts grounded in defensible data.

The partnership will prioritise four client domains, namely - market entry and growth strategy; policy and public-sector enablement; portfolio and commercial due diligence; and always-on intelligence for continuous market sensing—each backed by syndicated and custom research plus AI-speed execution.

Organisations seeking to accelerate decision making with market-verified strategy and AI-enabled research are invited to schedule a complimentary Market Opportunity & Intelligence Readiness Assessment by contacting Synarchy Consulting at contact@synarchygroup.com or visiting www.synarchygroup.com.

About Synarchy Consulting

Synarchy Consulting is a Dubai-based advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations simplify complexity and unlock strategic value. Serving family businesses, public sector entities, entrepreneurs, and growth enterprises across the Middle East and Africa, Synarchy specializes in strategy and execution across digital transformation, AI and data initiatives, technology operating models, and performance improvement. By combining deep regional context with pragmatic delivery, Synarchy partners with leadership teams to define bold direction, de-risk transformation programs, and convert strategy into measurable outcomes. Learn more at www.synarchygroup.com.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence and research firm that provides market research reports and advisory services to support strategic decision-making. The firm delivers both syndicated and custom research across more than 100 industry segments, covering market sizing, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and sector-specific analysis. Mordor Intelligence’s research is designed to equip decision-makers with actionable insights that translate market complexity into clear strategic options. Learn more at https://www.mordorintelligence.com.