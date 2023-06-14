Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Sustainability and environmental awareness run through the airy halls of Swiss International School Dubai, from including sneakers made from recycled plastic on the uniform list, to encouraging pupils to consider waste in fashion with competitions like Junk Kouture.

Now, the forward-looking bilingual IB school is installing solar panels over the summer break, which will deliver enough energy to meet a quarter of the school’s energy needs.

Mindful of the school calendar, UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses, Yellow Door Energy, will install 1,366 solar panels, enough to provide shading to 200 parking spots at the school, over the summer break.

The installation measures around 3,000 square meters - larger than three tennis courts - and will generate around 1,300 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, offsetting 920 metric tons of carbon emissions.

The system will produce 30,680 megawatt-hours of clean energy over its expected lifetime of 25 years, avoiding 21,700 metric tons of carbon emissions. The project is expected to be energized in October 2023.

School Head of Operations Alexander Varghese says, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Yellow Door Energy to equip our parking lot with solar panels. As we gear up for the summer holidays, we are eagerly preparing for the installation of solar panels on our brand-new carport. This solar lease signifies our unwavering commitment to sustainability, renewable energy, and embracing the Year of Sustainability."

“At SISD, we understand the urgency of addressing climate change and the need for sustainable practices. By installing the solar panels, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility. This initiative allows us to generate clean and green electricity right here on our premises, reducing our reliance on conventional energy sources and making a positive impact on the community.”

“As we have a mission to prepare our pupils to become fully-rounded 21st century global citizens, it’s vital we ensure they always act with sustainability in mind. Our team and pupils have already embraced some wonderful initiatives, from saving water initiatives to our eco-friendly mud garden."

“We are not only providing our school with a clean energy solution, but empowering pupils to become active contributors to our greener future. This latest initiative will have a remarkable, long-term effect on the entire school community, thanks to Yellow Door Energy. We are also delighted with the parent support and willingness for this new initiative. ”

The school beat off a number of global schools last year to win the Talk Education Innovation in Education award for Environmental Achievement. Now, it is innovating once again with the installation of a solar power system.

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the lease.

Solar leasing enables businesses to reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

Jeremy Crane, CEO & Founder of Yellow Door Energy, says, “Sustainability and education go hand in hand, and we are honored that our solar project will contribute to Swiss International School Dubai’s sustainability vision. This project aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals of providing Quality Education as well as Affordable and Clean Energy."

“As a UAE-founded company, Yellow Door Energy continues to ardently support the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Target and COP28’s objectives. We look forward to completing the solar power plant for SISD and having it inspire the students, teachers and staff at the school for many years to come.”

