In line with the UAE government’s sustainability goals, E Daddy aims to advance EV mobility as the first company to manufacture vehicles end-to-end in Dubai

Dubai – E Daddy, an innovative solution for sustainable urban mobility, is set to transform the UAE’s electric vehicle landscape with its headquarters in Dubai. As the first company to proudly manufacture vehicles end-to-end in Dubai, E Daddy is backed by decades of experience and a USD 15 million (approximately AED 55 million) investment, priming them to lead the charge in electrifying the UAE and beyond.

E Daddy's state-of-the-art facilities, one in Dubai Industrial City and another in National Industries Park mark a significant milestone in the UAE’s green mobility sector. The company is set to launch its purely electric motorcycle in Q1 2025, designed to produce zero emissions at the tail end. This innovative vehicle is projected to save 0.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually, aligning with the Dubai government’s clean environment strategy, and supporting a more sustainable future.

“We are proud to be the first company to manufacture vehicles end-to-end in Dubai, and are committed to championing the development of eco-friendly automobiles while serving the UAE in its endeavour to create a more sustainable future,” said Mansoor Ali Khan Abdul Buhari, Founder & CEO of E Daddy. “Our electric two-wheelers are designed with the specific requirements of the UAE in mind, from temperature control to reducing emissions and enhancing the safety of last-mile delivery drivers.”

E Daddy's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge methods into its electric vehicles, including self-diagnostic techniques and unique battery technology featuring a double-layer cooling system. These advancements ensure optimal battery performance, even during peak temperatures nearing 50°C, setting E Daddy apart and positioning the company at the forefront of the mobility sector's technological evolution.

“With the investment of USD 15 million our vision of building a future where transportation is eco-friendly, efficient and within reach for everyone is within reach. We envision a world where clean, sustainable energy is not a luxury but a readily accessible necessity for all,” added Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, Co-Founder and COO of E Daddy.

With plans to expand its reach, E Daddy intends to serve the GCC countries and the African continent from its UAE facility hub, further solidifying its role in the global movement toward sustainable urban mobility.

For more information about E Daddy and its innovative mobility solutions, visit https://edaddy.ae/

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACT

SOAR PR (www.soar-pr.com)

Honour Chokote | honour@soar-pr.com

Noha Ahmed | noha@soar-pr.com

ABOUT E DADDY

E Daddy is a pioneering solution and manufacturer for sustainable urban mobility headquartered in Dubai. As the first company to manufacture vehicles entirely in the UAE, they are committed to revolutionising the electric vehicle landscape. Their efforts are backed by cutting-edge technology and a USD 15 million (approximately AED 55 million) funding. The state-of-the-art facility will launch its all-electric motorcycle in Q1 2025, designed to produce zero emissions and save 0.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually. With plans to expand across the GCC and Africa, E Daddy is dedicated to advancing green mobility and supporting a sustainable future.

Founded by Mansoor Ali Khan Abdul Buhari and Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, who together bring a wealth of expertise spanning a decade in the EV industry, having pioneered several successful ventures such as Namma Auto, Makkal Auto, and M Auto. E Daddy, their latest endeavour, is dedicated to reimagining mobility and unwavering sustainability in the space through relentless innovation.