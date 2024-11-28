QINGDAO, China/PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, the China Hotel Overseas Investment Conference, hosted by Sunmei Hotels Group, was successfully held at Mövenpick by Accor Qingdao Sunmei. During the conference, Sunmei Hotels Group announced the establishment of Sunmei Group International (SGI) and launched three overseas core brands: SHANKEE, PENRO, and LANOU, marking a new chapter in the UAE market. Distinguished guests attending included Mr Budi Hansyah, Trade Attache of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI Beijing), Mrs. Evita SANDA, Director of Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Beijing, and representative from Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

Ma Yingyao, Chairman and CEO of Sunmei Hotels Group, has high hopes for the UAE market, stating that the country requires the presence of leading Chinese digital hotels. As a leading smart economy hotel brand, SHANKEE Hotel aims to bring China's advanced hotel industry intelligence and warm hospitality to broader international markets. Currently, Sunmei Hotels Group's signed SHANKEE Hotel Dubai Longcheng is about to open.

Zhang Gang, SVP of Sunmei Hotels Group and CEO of SGI, states that SGI is strategically focusing on cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, which are pivotal to the economic and tourism growth in the Middle East. As of 2023, the average hotel occupancy rate in the UAE is 72%, with Dubai at 78% and Abu Dhabi at 75%. The UAE hotel market has seen unprecedented growth due to substantial government investment in tourism and finance. For its overseas operations, the company sees potential in mergers & acquisition and brand co-creation alongside traditional models like direct operations and franchising.

Building on over a decade of digital and intelligent operational experience, SGI strategically focuses on four core competencies: "smart marketing platform, smart site selection and development, modular renovation, and intelligent operations".

In operations, SGI empowers overseas hotels with a 57.63% guest contribution rate through the "Xinlimei" direct booking platform for hotel members; it uses big data and AI to precisely target prime locations; reduces construction time with modular renovation; and enhances service efficiency and quality through intelligent operation.

For users, it focuses on seamless check-in, smart spaces, and intelligent experiences, using room automation and smart robots to offer a next-generation smart accommodation experience globally.

Speaking about the overseas expansion plans for the next decade, The Group's Chairman and CEO Ma Yingyao stated: "We are committed to steadily opening 100 hotels that earn twice the revenue of the Chinese market, rigorously managing 1,000 outstanding and high-quality hotels, covering 30 countries, and establishing an international image for Chinese brands."

In recent years, the strong tourism demand, stable room rates, and high occupancy rates have made the UAE a focal point for global investors. SGI will continue to export its smart operational models and innovative service concepts, providing UAE consumers with superior, convenient, and personalized accommodation experiences, enhancing the overall service level of the UAE hotel industry, and further driving the growth of UAE tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569069/3.jpg

SOURCE Sunmei Hotels Group

CONTACT: Yusang Tan, 395574165@qq.com