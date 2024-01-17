DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, has joined the MENA FinTech Association (MFTA) to drive business growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), raise identity fraud awareness, and foster innovation in the fintech sector. This partnership highlights Sumsub's commitment to establishing and strengthening key industry connections and contributing to the ever-evolving fintech landscape in the Middle East and African markets.



Founded in 2018, the MENA Fintech Association is globally recognized as one of the top-4 fintech groups in the world, bringing together fintech companies, startups, investors, regulators, influencers and academia. It is the premier not-for-profit organisation dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa. The MFTA provides numerous opportunities as a fintech hub that connects different stakeholders from the industry and creates space for growth, innovation and inclusivity. This presents Sumsub experts a generous choice of engaging with top fintech professionals, exploring potential partnerships in the fintech network and sharing verification expertise within the community.



In December, Sumsub was announced winner in the RegTech of the Year category of the 2023 MENA FinTech Awards. As an MFTA member, Sumsub aims to contribute to the regional fintech ecosystem by providing insights into anti-fraud measures, compliance with the shifting regulatory requirements, and expertise in KYC, KYB and transaction monitoring for fintechs. This partnership will enhance the development of the entire fintech community, driving more innovative solutions and projects in the MENA region. Furthermore, Sumsub will lead conversations within the policy and regulations working group, collaborating with industry peers to host panel discussions, workshops, and reports with the aim of advancing the industry.

Nameer Khan, Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association and Founder of FILS, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Sumsub to the MENA Fintech Association. Their expertise in KYC, KYB, and transaction monitoring will be invaluable in our efforts to strengthen the fintech ecosystem in the MENA region.



Sumsub's commitment to sharing insights and actively participating in policy discussions aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and innovation. We look forward to their contributions to the MFTA family and the Policy and Regulations Working Group and believe that together, we can create a more secure and compliant environment for fintech to thrive in the Middle East and Africa."



Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub, added, "For Sumsub, partnering with the MENA Fintech Association marks a new level of presence in the region.



We believe that our expertise and years of experience in the verification, anti-fraud, and compliance sector will be valued by other MFTA members. Together with this extraordinary community, we aim to build a safer digital environment based on top-notch technologies tailored for the fintech industry."



About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform securing the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.



Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Wirex, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, DiDi, Poppy, and TransferGo.



About the MENA Fintech Association

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not for profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community; shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators as well as regulators and policy makers. Plus cross border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations creating a conducive Fintech ecosystem.

