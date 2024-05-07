Dubai, UAE: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and dnata Travel Group, a global leader in travel services, have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the aim of enhancing tourism to Thailand. The agreement was formalized on Monday, May 6th, 2024, at the Thailand Pavilion during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

The partnership seeks to leverage dnata's extensive global network, particularly in the GCC region, to drive increased tourist arrivals from the Middle East to Thailand. By focusing on key niche markets and promoting quality leisure destinations within the kingdom, both TAT and dnata aim to enhance Thailand's appeal and attract discerning travelers.

Under the Strategic Partnership Agreement, TAT and dnata will collaborate on a series of joint promotions tailored to elevate Thailand's tourism profile across the GCC countries, including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. These promotions will target niche tourism segments such as sports, luxury, honeymoon, and wellness, offering tailored experiences to travelers seeking unique and memorable vacations.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Mr. John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group, at a ceremony held at the Thailand Pavilion, ATM 2024. Also present were Mr. Rashid Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President – Middle East and India at the dnata Travel Group, Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing, and Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, along with other officials from both organizations.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, stated, "The Tourism Authority of Thailand is pleased to collaborate with the dnata Travel Group. Through this agreement, our goal is to collectively implement the most effective strategies and practices to expand Thailand’s marketing presence and establish it as a 'Quality Leisure Destination.' This initiative emphasizes enhancing Thailand’s reputation as a unique leisure destination that offers unparalleled quality and value. We aim to achieve a balance between tourism growth and its social and environmental implications by crafting 'value-added experiences' and ensuring harmony between revenue generation, community engagement, and environmental conservation."

Mr. John Bevan, CEO, dnata Travel Group, said: "The focus on high-value niche markets aligns with dnata's strategy to attract visitors who seek premium experiences and are willing to invest in unique products and services. I believe that the partnership between TAT and dnata Travel Group marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance tourism to Thailand and underscores the commitment of both organizations to deliver exceptional travel experiences to visitors from the Middle East and beyond."

For further details regarding Tourism Authority Thailand:

About Tourism Authority of Thailand:

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office was established on 10 February 2008 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As an integral part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, a state enterprise under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the office is mandated to promote Thailand as a premier travel destination. TAT Dubai & Middle East is dedicated to cultivating robust partnerships, spearheading innovative marketing initiatives, and facilitating meaningful collaborations. These efforts aim to enhance the tourism experience for Middle Eastern visitors, providing them with a profound glimpse into the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness that Thailand has to offer.

Regional Responsibility:

TAT Dubai Office is responsible for 22 countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Tunesia, and Algeria.

Contact Information:

Address: 1804 Dusit Thani Dubai, UAE 450019

Email: tatdubai@tat.or.th

Website: www.tatdubai.com